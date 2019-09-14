DAWN.COM

Soldier martyred, woman dead in unprovoked firing by Indian troops across LoC

Dawn.com | Tariq NaqashUpdated September 14, 2019

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" in the Hajipir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The official was identified by the military's media wing as 33-year-old Havaldar Nasir Hussain, a resident of Narowal, who had been in service for 16 years.

A second ISPR statement issued later in the day said Indian troops had also resorted to unprovoked firing in Nakyal and Jandrot sectors, targeting the civilian population.

As a result of the firing, a woman identified as Fatima Bibi, a 40-year-old resident of village Balakot, died, while six others including four women sustained injuries. The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment, the press release added.

On Thursday, Sepoy Ghulam Rasool had also been martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Hajipir sector.

Last week, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Charge d`Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

According to a statement issued by the FO, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He had also urged that the Indian side permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement had said that in the last reported ceasefire violation on September 6 in the Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained serious injuries in that incident.

Incidents of firing along the LoC come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Comments (11)

Superb
Sep 14, 2019 10:57am

Sad

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Sep 14, 2019 11:28am

RIP.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Sep 14, 2019 11:43am

RIP

Something big to happen in GB sector.

Recommend 0
sumit
Sep 14, 2019 11:48am

Loss of precious human life is unfortunate be any side of border RIP

Recommend 0
Joseph
Sep 14, 2019 11:49am

Sad loss of life.

Recommend 0
Yep!!!
Sep 14, 2019 11:53am

I really wish it all to STOP!!!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 14, 2019 11:57am

A shooting gallery of tragic heartbreak and indelible infamy. R I P

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Sep 14, 2019 12:07pm

Stop infiltrating and there will be no firing at all.

Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 14, 2019 12:16pm

Unprovoked?

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 14, 2019 12:31pm

India crosses line. Pakistan give twice as heavy response. Indians learn lesson. Indians forget lesson. Cycle repeats.

Recommend 0
M
Sep 14, 2019 12:46pm

What you did?

Recommend 0

