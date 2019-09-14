DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 14, 2019

Soldier martyred on LoC in unprovoked firing by Indian troops

Dawn.comSeptember 14, 2019

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" in the Hajipir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. — Reuters/File
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" in the Hajipir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The official was identified by the military's media wing as 33-year-old Havaldar Nasir Hussain, a resident of Narowal, who had been in service for 16 years.

On Thursday, Sepoy Ghulam Rasool had also been martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Hajipir sector.

Last week, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Charge d`Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

According to a statement issued by the FO, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He had also urged that the Indian side permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement had said that in the last reported ceasefire violation on September 6 in the Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained serious injuries in that incident.

Incidents of firing along the LoC come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Superb
Sep 14, 2019 10:57am

Sad

Yep!!!
Sep 14, 2019 11:53am

I really wish it all to STOP!!!

