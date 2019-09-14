Govt committed to recovering looted wealth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government was committed to recovering the looted national wealth and hard-earned money of the people.

Speaking at a meeting on legal reforms, the prime minister said: “Giving undue facilities to influential convicts in jail and discrimination between them and poor inmates is against the norms of justice.”

“Recovery of the looted national wealth is a desire of the people and a mission of the government,” he said while referring to corruption cases of some top politicians.

He said provision of justice to the weak was a responsibility of the state; the government was aware of its responsibility and was formulating some important bills to provide relief to the common man.

Mr Khan directed the authorities concerned to assist the poor inmates so that they could be released from jails by paying petty fines.

The prime minister also informed the meeting that necessary amendments were being made for early disposal of the cases which were pending in courts for many years.

On the issue of inheritance rights of women and children, he said it was unfortunate that women were not given their due rights in our society. He said the relevant rules and laws should be changed to provide relief to the women facing such problems.

Federal Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem apprised the prime minister that a legislation was being formulated for provision of speedy justice to the people, especially women and the poor.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on Media Mirza Yousuf Baig, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, KP Law Minister Sultan Mehmood Khan and chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, Shabbar Zaidi.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2019