DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 14, 2019

Dress code issued for schoolgirls in Haripur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated September 14, 2019

Email

The district education office has made it mandatory for all girl students of government schools in Haripur to wear an abaya, gown or chador, drawing a mixed reaction from locals. — AFP/File
The district education office has made it mandatory for all girl students of government schools in Haripur to wear an abaya, gown or chador, drawing a mixed reaction from locals. — AFP/File

HARIPUR: The district education office has made it mandatory for all girl students of government schools in Haripur to wear an abaya, gown or chador, drawing a mixed reaction from locals.

A circular issued earlier this week by Samina Altaf, District Education Officer, asked all principals and headmistresses of government schools to ensure that girl students wore an abaya, gown or chador.

“Instruct all students to use gown/abaya or chador to veil/conceal/cover up their-self in order to protect them from any unethical incident,” the circular said.

Repeated attempts to seek comments from the officer concerned were unsuccessful. However, one of her subordinates confirmed that the circular was genuine.

“It was necessary to protect girl students from a growing number of complaints of eve-teasing and harassment,” she said.

“A good number of girl students have developed a habit of wearing dupatta or ‘half chador’, which is not sufficient to cover their bodies,” the official added. In reply to a question, she said since providing police protection to girl students at every nook and corner was not possible, the administration had decided to make it binding upon them to observe “proper purdah for their safety”.

Commenting on the circular, Umar Farooq, a social activist and office-bearer of Rawadari Tehreek, criticised the decision. “Instead of ensuring the safety of girl students, the authorities have bound them to dress against their will,” he said.

The social activist stressed the need for effecting a gradual change in social attitudes and for educating girls and boys both to respect each other.

But Muhammad Sohail, whose daughter is a class X student, supported the move. “It will certainly help bring down complaints of harassment. The government should have made the decision much earlier,” he observed.

Naveed Khan, father of two school-going daughters, called the initiative laudable.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indie Guy
Sep 14, 2019 08:01am

So, boys are harassing girls, and the solution has nothing to do with disciplining boys, but instead covering up the girls. Why bother let them come to school? They can be taught cooking and cleaning at home by their mothers.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Sep 14, 2019 08:05am

Ridiculous. what is wrong with our own traditional clothes of salwar and kameez.

Recommend 0
Shivan
Sep 14, 2019 08:26am

The education officer left out change of uniform to green color

Recommend 0
Obaid Beg
Sep 14, 2019 08:29am

MA..very good. Sign of good society.

Recommend 0
Falak
Sep 14, 2019 08:31am

This is sick. No chador has ever stopped criminals from being criminals. I once heard a man say that for him it is extremely attractive when only a woman's eyes show from a full burqa. No matter how much girls bundle themselves up, harassment will continue until we as a society put a stop to it and create safe spaces for women and little girls. Bundling them up interferes with life. Has anyone thought how difficult it would be for a young girls to walk around with so much cloth flowing in every direction? It is like carrying a prison around. And why shouldnt girls be able to run and move freely but boys and men can.

Little boys are also the target of inappropriate and unethical harassment. No one ever suggested that they should be put in a burqa for their safety.

This District Education Officer needs to be stopped.

Recommend 0
Fida
Sep 14, 2019 08:52am

Reason given for Dress Code is the following: “It was necessary to protect girl students from a growing number of complaints of eve-teasing and harassment,” she said. Rather a law should have been made to give severe punishment to the eve-teaser and harasser. In our society laws are made only for the female, while the male goes away scot free.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 14, 2019

Trade deficit narrows

The trade deficit for July and August, on a provisional basis, appears to be less than $4bn.
September 14, 2019

Wages of acrimony

THERE was little that was surprising in the reception the opposition accorded to President Arif Alvi as he addressed...
September 14, 2019

Prisoners of injustice

ACCORDING to Justice Project Pakistan, there are approximately 11,000 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in foreign...
September 13, 2019

Lopsided accountability

AMIDST the political tumult unleashed by the accountability process, and its ever-widening ripple effect, Chief...
Updated September 13, 2019

Battle for Karachi

All three tiers of government — federal, provincial and local — are responsible for this pitiful state of affairs.
September 13, 2019

Dengue returns

FOLLOWING heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, there have been reports of a dengue epidemic in some parts ...