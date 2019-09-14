Dress code issued for schoolgirls in Haripur
HARIPUR: The district education office has made it mandatory for all girl students of government schools in Haripur to wear an abaya, gown or chador, drawing a mixed reaction from locals.
A circular issued earlier this week by Samina Altaf, District Education Officer, asked all principals and headmistresses of government schools to ensure that girl students wore an abaya, gown or chador.
“Instruct all students to use gown/abaya or chador to veil/conceal/cover up their-self in order to protect them from any unethical incident,” the circular said.
Repeated attempts to seek comments from the officer concerned were unsuccessful. However, one of her subordinates confirmed that the circular was genuine.
“It was necessary to protect girl students from a growing number of complaints of eve-teasing and harassment,” she said.
“A good number of girl students have developed a habit of wearing dupatta or ‘half chador’, which is not sufficient to cover their bodies,” the official added. In reply to a question, she said since providing police protection to girl students at every nook and corner was not possible, the administration had decided to make it binding upon them to observe “proper purdah for their safety”.
Commenting on the circular, Umar Farooq, a social activist and office-bearer of Rawadari Tehreek, criticised the decision. “Instead of ensuring the safety of girl students, the authorities have bound them to dress against their will,” he said.
The social activist stressed the need for effecting a gradual change in social attitudes and for educating girls and boys both to respect each other.
But Muhammad Sohail, whose daughter is a class X student, supported the move. “It will certainly help bring down complaints of harassment. The government should have made the decision much earlier,” he observed.
Naveed Khan, father of two school-going daughters, called the initiative laudable.
Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2019
Comments (6)
So, boys are harassing girls, and the solution has nothing to do with disciplining boys, but instead covering up the girls. Why bother let them come to school? They can be taught cooking and cleaning at home by their mothers.
Ridiculous. what is wrong with our own traditional clothes of salwar and kameez.
The education officer left out change of uniform to green color
MA..very good. Sign of good society.
This is sick. No chador has ever stopped criminals from being criminals. I once heard a man say that for him it is extremely attractive when only a woman's eyes show from a full burqa. No matter how much girls bundle themselves up, harassment will continue until we as a society put a stop to it and create safe spaces for women and little girls. Bundling them up interferes with life. Has anyone thought how difficult it would be for a young girls to walk around with so much cloth flowing in every direction? It is like carrying a prison around. And why shouldnt girls be able to run and move freely but boys and men can.
Little boys are also the target of inappropriate and unethical harassment. No one ever suggested that they should be put in a burqa for their safety.
This District Education Officer needs to be stopped.
Reason given for Dress Code is the following: “It was necessary to protect girl students from a growing number of complaints of eve-teasing and harassment,” she said. Rather a law should have been made to give severe punishment to the eve-teaser and harasser. In our society laws are made only for the female, while the male goes away scot free.