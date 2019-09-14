DAWN.COM

Another torture case surfaces, this time in Lodhran

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated September 14, 2019

There seems to be no let-up in police torture cases in the province as another police official faced action on Friday after a video went viral, showing him torturing a man in the Jalla Arain Police Station area. — Photo courtesy Punjab police Facebook/File
LODHRAN: There seems to be no let-up in police torture cases in the province as another police official faced action on Friday after a video went viral, showing him torturing a man in the Jalla Arain Police Station area.

A video went viral on social media, showing Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Masood of the Jalla Arain Police Station torturing a man, identified as Jawan Mard, against whom a complaint was registered with the police station. Jawan was being tortured at the home of the complainant in presence of a large number of people.

According to a source, ASI Mukhtiar had arrested Jawan and brought him to the home of the complainant where the local people had also gathered.

As ASI Mukhtiar started beating Jawan Mard with a stick, some of the people present there tried to stop him.

ASI arrested for torturing man at complainant’s home

A man is seen saying to the ASI, “Don’t torture him here. The boys are making videos. You can do (to him) whatever you want to at the police station but don’t beat him here”.

Lodhran District Police Officer Malik Jameel Zafar reached the Jalla Arain Police Station and took action against ASI Mukhtiar. He lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mukhtiar and arrested him.

After taking action, the DPO told Dawn an FIR had been registered against Mukhtiar under the Police Order and he had been arrested. “Although the incident had taken place more than two months ago, it has come to my knowledge now and I took swift action against him (ASI).”

DPO Zafar said nobody, including a police officer, was above the law and whosoever committed an offence would face action.

An inquiry has also been launched into the incident under Lodhran SP Investigations Syed Abbas.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2019

Comments (3)

Shahkot
Sep 14, 2019 09:28am

Where is the Police Reforms Champion...Imran Niazi?

Gordon D. Walker
Sep 14, 2019 09:30am

More torture than the Spanish Inquisition... What is Khan doing about this barbarity? He must be aware of this abuse of power and degradation of his fellow citizens.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

nishat w ghani
Sep 14, 2019 09:39am

I'm glad action is being taken against these barbarians

