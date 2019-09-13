DAWN.COM

September 13, 2019

Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM’s spokesperson

Umer FarooqUpdated September 13, 2019

Dr Shahbaz Gill resigned as the Punjab chief minister's spokesperson on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
In a sudden turn of events, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday tendered his resignation as the spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“I hereby resign from the post of official spokesperson to CM Punjab,” Gill stated in a note of resignation addressed to the chief minister, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV.

The news comes after Gill tweeted on Friday afternoon that he had taken an "important decision" in the morning today. "Will share with you soon," he wrote.

The name of the person who will replace him has not been announced as yet.

Among other changes in the Punjab cabinet announced today, Awn Chaudhry was removed as an advisor to the Punjab chief minister.

"Chief Minister is pleased to appoint Mr Asif Mehmood as Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab in place of Mr Muhammad Awn Chaudhry with immediate effect," a notification issued by Buzdar's office said.

Mehmood shall act as Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on "Affairs related to Punjab Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) and Tourism", it added.

Separately, Chief Minister Buzdar in a communiqué to the Punjab acting governor advised him to appoint Malik Asad Ali, a member of Punjab Assembly, as a provincial minister.

“In pursuance of Article 132 (1), read with Article 105 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Governor of Punjab is hereby advised to appoint Malik Asad Ali, member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PP-168) [...] as provincial minister,” the letter read.

Moeen
Sep 13, 2019 04:12pm

This government acts first then go through the thought process, which reflects its capability.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 13, 2019 04:14pm

Will he be missed? Exactly.

Recommend 0
SAYED FARAZ ALI SHAH
Sep 13, 2019 04:18pm

very sad

Recommend 0
blunt
Sep 13, 2019 04:26pm

Yesterday, a press statement was issued from spokesperson Punjab govt: "whoever does not like CM Buzdar has to leave PTI", and today we get this news.

Recommend 0
THE MORNING STAR
Sep 13, 2019 04:41pm

Well done time to move on to other things in life.

Recommend 0
Fiqa
Sep 13, 2019 04:42pm

Signs that buzdar is in trouble.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Sep 13, 2019 04:55pm

Nobody is indispensable....enough talented people are in Pakistan to replace him....

Recommend 0
Ejaz
Sep 13, 2019 05:35pm

The best replacement may be Reham Khan for Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0

