Supreme Court sets significant restrictions on increases in private school fees
A three-judge Supreme Court bench on Friday struck down any increase in private schools' fee since 2017 in its verdict on appeals pertaining to exorbitant hikes by private institutions.
In a 65-page verdict, the court said that private schools had "excessively increased fee since 2017 in violation of the law" and that the charges should be restored to what they were in January 2017 and the additional amount be "struck down".
"It will be deemed that there was no increase in fee since 2017 and fees were frozen at the rates prevailing in January 2017," the ruling read.
The verdict said that any increase in school fees must be in accordance with the laws and that any recalculation be made "using the fee prevailing in 2017 as the base fee". The recalculation method, the top court said, must be supervised by regulators and the amount charged must be "approved by them [and] shall be treated as the chargeable fee".
The verdict also forbade the schools to recover "under any circumstances" the amounts that were reduced in accordance with the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling — which ordered a 20 per cent reduction in the fees charged by upscale private schools.
"The regulators shall closely monitor the fee being charged by private schools to ensure strict compliance with the law and the rules/regulations. Complaint cells shall be set up to deal with complaints arising out of increase in fee in violation of the law/rules/regulations," the verdict read.
The three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the appeals filed by parents of students as well as private schools.
Do the students get refund from the excessive tuition charged.
they would rip off he parents by reducing the fee by 20% and adding/increasing other charges by 50% ....private schools have turned into sort of mafia
Good
No doubt, private schools are part of a big mafia group in the "Land of the Pure."
Kudos. Now to implementation.
Private schools have started acting as Mafia which is disobeying repeated orders of High Courts and thus Supreme Court have to intervene to restrict them to obey orders, otherwise, strict action will be taken against private schools in the cases of hike in monthly tuition fee.
There were no proper rules and regulations made by the federal or provincial government at the time when mushroom growth of private schools started in the country resulting in exorbitant hike in tuition fee and collecting money under the various heads of charges and extra carricular activities.
Even after implementing Supreme Court orders the middle class families where husband and wife are both working it will be difficult for white collar parents to afford the private schools tuition fees.
Most of the white collars parents who wanted their children to go for 'O' level and 'A' level studies have changed their minds and are pushing children towards Matric system as monthly tuition fee is lower in this case.
GOOD decision but what about summer vacation fee?
Hope the verdict is implemented as well, which has always been a far cry in Pakistan.
Please implement this verdict. Private schools have increased the fees this year also ?
This should apply to all colleges, universities and schools!
Inflation is high. Rupee has devalued. How will they not increase the fee.
@ARSHAD GHANI, tell teachers to find another job that pays 12 months a year!
Let us see when Supreme court will also ask government to restore rates of electricity and gas and the prices of grocery items to the level in 2017
A very good decision, however implementation is always an issue with regards to these private schools. They may reduce the tuition fee but will charge students in the name of annual fee, sports fee etc. Government should ensure that these private schools should follow Supreme Court orders properly.
Prepare for super admin charges.
Terrible decision. Will hurt the quality of private education (ps. the only reasonable educational option). Pathetic mindset not allowing private enterprise to fill the voids created by the governments own ineptitude. The real solution is to create good public schools which provide an alternative to private school; this creating a competitive landscape and ending any exploitation. But who want to do any real work (building an good institution is work!); it's much easier to be high and holy and strike down the profiteers
So does this mean any pay raises given to teachers be also retroactively reduced? After all that is where the monies are coming from.
I don’t know about other schools but Aitchison College has increased the fee again for the session of September to December.....The fee is about Rs 185,000 for 4 months which is almost Rs 46,000, then cost of books and high priced uniform only available from the school. Winter uniform trouser costs Rs. 4000. The concerned authorities should look into this aswel.
Private schools have become mafia becuase of pathatic state of govt schools.
There will not be much incentive to open any new private schools.
Low income parents want prestigious schools at street bazaar prices.
And the credit goes to former CJP who took suomoto .
@Nusrat, No doubt they are money making machines! But the real problem is no public schools and poor public education system.
I think Privatre school owners need to understand that education is not an Industry to earn super normal profits. There is no question about running a school in profit with 20,000 plus fees. The fee cut only hurts their profitability which they cannot tolerate. Its high time to make this sector a normal profit business. People are with SC.
The trust school also increase fees but no reduce in order of supreme court. So where we contact or complaints. Any no plz Shae. Campus harbanpura.
8% increment is being added in Fee prevaling in 2017. Mean 2 increments will be added 8% each.
2ndly more interestingly, fee prevaling in 2017 means ....ur child current class fees prevaling in 2017.
Example: my son was in class 5 in 2017 & now in class 7 MA
Now school is saying that whatever fee of class 7 in 2017 will be applied. Not class 5 fee of that time.
This is tottaly ridiculous. Means the fee I was paying of class 5 must be less than class 7 of that time......
2 time increment of 8% is being charged along with fee difference of both classes at that time...it will go around 30% +....
@Nusrat, school mafia is very strong parents cannot fight.
PMS increased fee by 10% in Sep.