Supreme Court orders private schools to increase fee using 2017 level as baseline
A three-judge Supreme Court bench on Friday struck down any increase in private schools' fee since 2017 in its verdict on appeals pertaining to exorbitant hikes by private institutions.
In a 65-page verdict, the court said that private schools had "excessively increased fee since 2017 in violation of the law" and that the charges should be restored to what they were in January 2017 and the additional amount be "struck down".
"It will be deemed that there was no increase in fee since 2017 and fees were frozen at the rates prevailing in January 2017," the ruling read.
The verdict said that any increase in school fees must be in accordance with the laws and that any recalculation be made "using the fee prevailing in 2017 as the base fee". The recalculation method, the top court said, must be supervised by regulators and the amount charged must be "approved by them [and] shall be treated as the chargeable fee".
The verdict also forbade the schools to recover "under any circumstances" the amounts that were reduced in accordance with the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling — which ordered a 20 per cent reduction in the fees charged by upscale private schools.
"The regulators shall closely monitor the fee being charged by private schools to ensure strict compliance with the law and the rules/regulations. Complaint cells shall be set up to deal with complaints arising out of increase in fee in violation of the law/rules/regulations," the verdict read.
The three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the appeals filed by parents of students as well as private schools.
Do the students get refund from the excessive tuition charged.
they would rip off he parents by reducing the fee by 20% and adding/increasing other charges by 50% ....private schools have turned into sort of mafia
Good
No doubt, private schools are part of a big mafia group in the "Land of the Pure."
Kudos. Now to implementation.
Private schools have started acting as Mafia which is disobeying repeated orders of High Courts and thus Supreme Court have to intervene to restrict them to obey orders, otherwise, strict action will be taken against private schools in the cases of hike in monthly tuition fee.
There were no proper rules and regulations made by the federal or provincial government at the time when mushroom growth of private schools started in the country resulting in exorbitant hike in tuition fee and collecting money under the various heads of charges and extra carricular activities.
Even after implementing Supreme Court orders the middle class families where husband and wife are both working it will be difficult for white collar parents to afford the private schools tuition fees.
Most of the white collars parents who wanted their children to go for 'O' level and 'A' level studies have changed their minds and are pushing children towards Matric system as monthly tuition fee is lower in this case.
GOOD decision but what about summer vacation fee?
Hope the verdict is implemented as well, which has always been a far cry in Pakistan.
Please implement this verdict. Private schools have increased the fees this year also ?
@ARSHAD GHANI, tell teachers to find another job that pays 12 months a year!
Let us see when Supreme court will also ask government to restore rates of electricity and gas and the prices of grocery items to the level in 2017
Private schools have become mafia becuase of pathatic state of govt schools.