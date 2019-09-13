DAWN.COM

Qureshi issues stern warning to PPP, warns against stoking ethnic nationalism

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated September 13, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the National Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged National Assembly members from Sindh not to create an impression for the world that there is "a wave of provincial discrimination" in Pakistan.

In a reference to remarks made by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Qureshi said that it was not reasonable for him to speak about "Sindhu desh" and "Pakhtunistan".

"Those who spoke about Pakhtunistan, pit gae (were defeated); those who speak about Sindhu desh will also be defeated," he warned.

"I am hopeful that every Sindhi will support Pakistan," he said.

Qureshi's remarks come after Bilawal on Thursday lashed out at the federal government for "trying to occupy Karachi" following Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem's statement that the centre was considering taking over the administrative affairs of Karachi through a little-known constitutional provision.

"This country has already been broken once in the past when Islamabad tried to control a state," he said in reference to the secession of Dhaka. "It's not like those people were less patriotic than you or me [...] If PPP and other like-minded parties don't stand up, tomorrow, separate Sindhi and Pashtun states might be formed," Bilawal had warned.

Addressing members of the National Assembly from Sindh, Qureshi today said: "You should have no fear; Sindh is an important unit of this country."

"I am giving a policy statement on behalf of this government: we have respected the Constitution in the past, we respect it now, and will continue to do so.

"We have no intentions to mess with your government for no reason," he assured.

Read: PPP, PTI leaders wrangle over implications of Article 149

Additionally, Qureshi said that Dr Naseem had clarified his remarks regarding invoking Article 149 in Karachi. The foreign minister said that Dr Naseem had said his remarks on the matter were being distorted and misrepresented and now that the minister had issued a clarification, there was nothing to be fearful of.

SC should take suo motu notice of minister's remarks

Meanwhile, speaking to media, PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the law minister's comments regarding Article 149(4) were a conspiracy against the federation.

"The article is an old desire of MQM and the current government is getting stuck in this web. The government needs to understand what Farogh Naseem is trying to do," he said, adding: "Devastation will spread in Karachi with the minister's remarks."

He said that the Supreme Court should take suo motu notice of the law minister's comments on Article 149.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that Foreign Minister Qureshi had commented without listening to Bilawal's statement, adding that the PPP chairperson had criticised the concepts of "Sindhu desh" and "Pakhtunistan".

"I challenge the government representatives to prove animosity towards the state in Bilawal's remarks," she said and added that the PPP was the voice of the federation.

"In political opposition, the government has resorted to allegations of the enemy of the state."

Article 149

Earlier, the law minister, who is an MQM-P senator, talked to different news channels, saying that Karachi’s situation demanded the federal government play its role in resolving people’s problems without imposing governor’s rule or emergency.

"I do not know whether the federal government will accept my suggestion, but in my opinion there is no other solution except this [imposition of Article 149(4)] since other steps are extreme," Dr Naseem had earlier said, referring to governor’s rule and declaration of emergency.

He had noted that Article 149(4) was an independent article, which had been retained by PPP and the PML-N when the 18th Amendment to the Constitution was passed. He was of the view that the said article was not against provincial autonomy.

Article 149(4) reads: "The executive authority of the federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquillity or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof."

Production orders

While addressing the ruckus caused by the opposition yesterday during the joint sitting of the parliament, Qureshi said that opposition leaders had the right to raise the matter of production orders for various MNAs who were under arrest. However, yesterday they created the impression that the issue was given preference over the Kashmir issue.

During President Arif Alvi's constitutionally mandated address to a joint sitting of parliament, the opposition started raising slogans of "Go Niazi Go" — targeted at Prime Minister Imran Khan and held up pictures of the various leaders under arrest.

"The protest remained ongoing during the president's speech which gave the impression that the issue of production orders was given preference over the Kashmir issue, which the whole world is focussed on," Qureshi said.

"You can raise it over and over again if you want to, that is your prerogative but to drag it to that extent was not in good taste I think," he added.

shamshad
Sep 13, 2019 01:23pm

A corrupt PPP always uses ethnic Sindhi card

Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 13, 2019 01:26pm

Bilawal should stop this sindhudesh bogey, PPP has made Sind worst, democracy or no democracy, they had 11-years as absolute rule, they did and can't do anything. Let fed govt rule entire sind if Sind is to be developed not alone Karachi.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 13, 2019 01:34pm

In my view, Bilawal's fiery statements yesterday about dividing state was made under pressure to blackmail PM Imran Khan and safeguarding his fathers looted money through diffent means. This dirty tactic will not work and, in my opinion, Balawal should be charged for inciting people and being a controvercial - he is immature, proved his naivety and disloyalty yesterday!

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years expressing my candid views on various topics. Be aware of fake ID's!).

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2019 01:34pm

Bilawal said about Sindudesh and Saraikistan. Because Saraikistan is his own agenda, that is why SMQ has omitted it and said Pakhtunistan istead.

Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 13, 2019 01:35pm

PTI govt is unable to control punjab.and is trying to get control of the Sindh.what a joke. Kidnapping and murders are at a peak in Punjab. Buzdar has failed miserably .javed

Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 13, 2019 01:35pm

Sindhi nationalism is always the last refuge of the PPP. Bilawal has been taught well.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2019 01:36pm

This reminds of "Pakistan Khappay" of Zardari that has been rubbished by his son by mentioning Sindhudesh.

Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 13, 2019 01:37pm

India has many more communities and races with separate language, religious and cultural identity but all remain a cohesive unit because each and every citizen of India has equal rights.

Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 13, 2019 01:38pm

Concentration of power in Pakistan is centered around Punjab and Punjabis and this is the sole reason for discontent, country needs to provide equal opportunities for all including minorities for becoming an all inclusive strong nation.

Recommend 0
Karachite
Sep 13, 2019 01:40pm

You can't keep looting Sindh and expect us to be quiet. Sindhudesh is a reality. It's a matter of time.

Recommend 0
Tatvavetta
Sep 13, 2019 01:41pm

Karachi has no Sindhi personality any more. Sindhi was heard in Bazars and Streets of Karachi in 1947 which is missing now. The cultural colors of Sindhi have gone. Karachi was was pride of Pakistan with distinct character.

Recommend 0
Neo
Sep 13, 2019 01:43pm

Bilawal has just shown that he will go to any length for power. Why does he forget that his party has been in federal govt and provincial govt numerous times. Can he answer what was done for the people by the PPP govt?

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Sep 13, 2019 01:43pm

Mr. Qureshi do not teach Sindhis nationalist and we are most patriot Pakistanis than anyone. We are the people, who hosted millions of migrants from India and also feed millions from Punjab and Saraiki areas. So, please do not give lecture to us on true nationalism. Sindh is body and soul of Pakistan, because it is Sindh, which constitutionally made a demand for Pakistan and we adopted and accepted Pakistan while maintaining our identity as Sindhis. Nowadays, your PTI is following the footprints of MQM and has created a sense of uncertainty in Sindh by expressing its designs to allow Federal Government to take the administrative control of Karachi, which is not acceptable to Sindhis at all. On Sindh's issues we are one and united irrespective of our political differences. Please do not play with the foundation of state, and believe, PPP which is corrupt to the core, is the only party which truly works for national cohesion. Sindh is our motherland, cradle and graveyard.

Recommend 0
Fida
Sep 13, 2019 01:45pm

Both Bilawal and Qureshi are out of line. If Bilawal gave irresponsible speech, Qureshi was not for behind by using words like..... "Those who spoke about Pakhtunistan, pit gae (were defeated); those who speak about Sindhu desh will also be defeated," he warned. Mr Qureshi I can say only about my ancestral Balochistan and Sindh. It is our land which was taken away from us and given to general and colonels, it was our Sui gas which was taken away and we were not compensated, it is our mineral wealth which is going away and we are not compensated. Storey on Bahria Town Karachi in Dawn of September 12 tells the whole story of how our lands are taken away from us. So if you want loyalty from us you have first to prove that we are equal citizen of Pakistan.Remember 1971-72, the abuse in East Pakistan destroyed the Pakistan of honorable Mr. Jinnah, he warned us and we ignored him, let us not ignore him any more and prove that we all are equal citizens of Jinnah's Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mohd azeez
Sep 13, 2019 01:47pm

Let there be a sindhu desh and south Punjab to satisfy aspirations of people of those regions.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 13, 2019 01:48pm

Bilawal totally out of line here. I wonder what he learned in Oxford.

He is alienating people. He should remember that his mother and grandad got thumping victories in Punjab and KPK.

Recommend 0
Nabi bux zardari
Sep 13, 2019 01:53pm

If bilawal shows mirror to pti and his alies they have started shouting over sindhi nation. We make pakistan ,protect always as before but not demanded any unlawful share of pakistan's finance. Karachi is heart of sindh.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 13, 2019 01:55pm

In my view, Bilawal is inciting people through his firey statements and playing with fire, as this is the sign of a desprate, confused and defeated person.

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years expressing my candid views on various topics. Be aware of fake ID's!).

Recommend 0
Lotus Genius
Sep 13, 2019 01:55pm

We should get rid of excess baggage of Sindh, Baluchistan & KPK. We will be better off without them.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 13, 2019 01:55pm

Time has come for Billawal to go and sit in the next room of his father.

Recommend 0
Asif Khan
Sep 13, 2019 01:57pm

Failure after failure made him a worried man. Today he is nothing but a minister worried about everything. You can easily see worries in his words.

Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Sep 13, 2019 01:57pm

@Aamir Latif , "Let fed govt rule .."

Your this attitude will lead to the disintegration of Pakistan one day...

Recommend 0
nauman
Sep 13, 2019 01:58pm

A divided nation! Fruits of the civilian dictatorship currently imposed on the country?

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Sep 13, 2019 02:01pm

Whats wrong in cleaning karachi by making it an administrative region? Hawai and hong kong are examples too

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 13, 2019 02:01pm

@shamshad, Exactly brother I'm a Sindhi I know the facts on the ground, these people are totally rejected Bilwil (no bhutto) zardari almost lost in Larkana very badly just like Lyari if it was not for bribe and handing cash few 100 rupees to people just to vote for these goons that should tell you the situation. Videos are there all of us to see if you don't believe me, they bribe MNA in crores and do extrajudicial killings to force will, we need some force to help us from federal power to rescue Sindh from these goons.

I'm a Pakistani brother I grew up very poor but attained education and now my eyes are open. We are peaceful people brothers and sisters we don't like Zardari or his family, even 1947 partition we remained peaceful our image is project wrong by the Zardari and his family he doesn't represent us. Never!

Recommend 0
Babu
Sep 13, 2019 02:01pm

@shamshad, can you name who is not corrupt ?

Recommend 0
Naresh
Sep 13, 2019 02:03pm

Every Bangladeshi was a supporter of Pakistan, once upon a time.

Recommend 0
Ajamd
Sep 13, 2019 02:04pm

@Aamir Latif , if you want to rule Sindh then win election. People of Sindh do not want PTI so don't force yourself on them. By the way, PTI is handling Punjab is the example how they can even create mess with most developed province.

Recommend 0
Syed H
Sep 13, 2019 02:05pm

Bilawal is described as saying: "This country has already been broken once in the past when Islamabad tried to control a state," he said in reference to the secession of Dhaka.

Perhaps someone should remind Bilawal of the stellar role his grandfather played in that event (the threats to "break the legs" of any PPP legislator who went to Dhaka to attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly called by the victor of the 1970 election, his declaration of "Pakistan has been saved" when he witnessed the start of Operation Searchlight in Dhaka, etc).

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 13, 2019 02:06pm

. . . It's not like those people were less patriotic than you or me [...] If PPP and other like-minded parties don't stand up, tomorrow, separate Sindhi and Pashtun states might be formed," . . . ---- Bilawal Zardari Bhutto.

Recommend 0
HMVoice
Sep 13, 2019 02:07pm

Mr Qureshi came from PPP after enjoying high position there. After a few years in PTI, when it inevitably declines, he may come back to PPP. And Bilawal will be his Chairman....so best to tread lightly.

Recommend 0
Habib A Zuberi
Sep 13, 2019 02:10pm

Bilawal may be right. His grandfather did that. Mr Qureshi is a sane politician and a patriot. He understands that there are still people who think they are First Pathan, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balooch or Mohajirs. Strangely enough, some of these so called Mahajir's grand fathers were born in Pakistan. There is a need to have new States carved out of the five today...How? This has to be decided by the Parliament.

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Sep 13, 2019 02:12pm

This is the irony.... Petty Parties like PPP thrive on ethnic votes... They dont do anything to improve the lives of people whose ethnic politics they play with ... yet when their tenure is ending... they are always claiming 'Punjab/wafaq kha gaya'

Last night when i saw Bilawals horrible press conference, I got so depressed and felt helpless as to why cant Pakistan get rid off the thug maafia who have ransacked the country so many times... yet keep on playing ethnic card. If democracy is to be blamed for this then we dont need such democracy where looters thrive generations after generations...

Recommend 0
Nit
Sep 13, 2019 02:17pm

We support Sindhu desh , sindh for sindhis .

Recommend 0
Aslam 77
Sep 13, 2019 02:17pm

The pot calling kettle black.

Recommend 0
imran ahmed
Sep 13, 2019 02:18pm

Jeaye Sindh. We the sindhis feel some people who dont know history of Sindh are continuously psychologically disturbing us. We gave shelter to Pakistani muhajirs in 1947. now this ghost is asking province and than complete separation from Pakistan.

Please do not play with Sindh and Sindhis. We raised voice against terrorists in MQM , nobody trusted , than after decades State took action and terrorist menace over sindhi is disappeared.

We made Pakistan and we are protecting it. Dont push us to wall.

We can stop everything if anybody tries to destroy our Sindh.

Sindh is our mother.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 13, 2019 02:19pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, We think like the people of Karachi secular and voted for PTI but our votes above mentioned reasons were not helpful to make us get rid of Zardari Bilwil party

Recommend 0
Jamil
Sep 13, 2019 02:19pm

Bilawal & co are Pakistanis when they rule Pakistan. They always use Sindhi card when their corrupt practices are in danger. Pakistan is not like a piece of glass whenever people want to break it, it will be broken into pieces. Bilawal should be ashamed for using such language against Pakistan. Their corruption has restricted them to Sindh today and I fear their lust for wealth collection will restrict them to Larkana in the days to come.

Recommend 0
masood hussain
Sep 13, 2019 02:19pm

Way to go FM

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Sep 13, 2019 02:20pm

I am from Punjab and in my view the federation has to understand that "Provincial autonomy" is an essential part of our constitution. And the provinces have the right to talk about their rights. PPP is representing the interior Sindh and we should give them respect rather than bashing them.

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Sep 13, 2019 02:22pm

Hope people remember statements of Imran when he was in opposition, before saying anything to Bilawal. End of the day, all these politicians are good at one thing, dividng people.

Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 13, 2019 02:27pm

Bilawal zardari has proved that he is the most immature time and again

Recommend 0

