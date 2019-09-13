DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New domestic structure to increase competition, encourage players: Sarfaraz

Dawn.comSeptember 13, 2019

Email

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses the media at National Stadium in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses the media at National Stadium in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday lauded the new domestic structure being introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying it would encourage players to perform better.

"Everyone's target is to improve Pakistan's cricket. Earlier, it seemed like a few players will have to sit out [from domestic teams] but from the teams that have been formed, it looks like this will not happen and most of the players are included in [domestic] teams.

"Competition will increase and boys will work hard and invest their 100 per cent in order to make it to the provincial teams," he said.

Ahmed, who is captaining the Sindh provincial team, added that domestic teams included players who are currently representing Pakistan in international cricket as well as those who will play for the country in the future.

"I think this is a good combination; junior and senior players are playing together."

Ahmed was addressing a press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi after a training session for an upcoming match between Sindh and Balochistan teams that will be played at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday. The game is part of the first round of matches in the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

Earlier this month, the PCB had unveiled a new domestic cricket structure under which inter-club cricket of each city will form a team which will compete in the inter-city championship. The best players of the second tier will form the respective provincial teams to compete in first-class events of all three formats from which Pakistan teams will be picked.

Sri Lanka tour

In response to a question, Ahmed said that Pakistan could only request the Sri Lankan team to tour the country and added that in the last few years, foreign players had been provided foolproof security.

"Events have taken place over the past few years and there have been no security issues," he said.

He further said that Sri Lanka did not need to be reminded that Pakistan were the only team that agreed to tour the country when it was in turmoil and shunned by international teams.

"Pakistan has always supported other countries by touring. Recently, Pakistan sent its junior team to Sri Lanka a couple of weeks after [the Easter bombings] took place."

Responding to a question, Ahmed said that while the PCB has made multiple efforts to revive international cricket in the country, the International Cricket Council and other cricket boards must also "support Pakistan".

Sri Lanka's cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20I matches from September 27 to October 19. The upcoming tour is now shadowed with doubt as the Sri Lanka cricket board yesterday said it had received a terror attack warning and had been advised to “reassess the situation”.

Misbah, Waqar have always been supportive

Speaking about the appointments of former captain Misbahul Haq as head coach and Waqar Younis as bowling coach, Ahmed said that both former players had "always supported the team and will continue to do so".

He was optimistic that under the new structure, where regional team coaches will report to the chief selector, talented players will be able to make it to the national cricket team.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

All content

All content

Asha’ar Rehman
We live in a country that has a record of assigning bigger tasks and according greater status to cricket captains who

Editorial

September 13, 2019

Lopsided accountability

AMIDST the political tumult unleashed by the accountability process, and its ever-widening ripple effect, Chief...
Updated September 13, 2019

Battle for Karachi

All three tiers of government — federal, provincial and local — are responsible for this pitiful state of affairs.
September 13, 2019

Dengue returns

FOLLOWING heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, there have been reports of a dengue epidemic in some parts ...
September 12, 2019

Police brutality

IN recent days, Punjab has emerged as a territory occupied by a brutal police force. The response to a series of...
September 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s mischief

BENJAMIN Netanyahu is known for his contempt of the Palestinians and their rights, and he has done everything...
September 12, 2019

Players’ pullout

THE abrupt pullout of leading Sri Lankan cricketers from the upcoming tour of Pakistan is a setback for the Pakistan...