September 13, 2019

Are millennials responsible for India's economic slowdown? Rahul doesn't think so

September 13, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government over its handling of India's economy.
Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government over its handling of India's economy.

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the Modi government's theory that millennials were the reason for slowdown in India's auto sector as "foolish theories" and said that India needed a concrete plan to fix the economy.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP government was trying to hide the realities of India's economic slowdown by manipulating news cycles.

"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," said Gandhi in a tweet.

With the tweet, Gandhi attached an interview of former Indian premier Manmohan Singh, in which the latter had dubbed Modi government's GST and demonetisation measures as causes of the economic slowdown.

Gandhi's remarks came two days after India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a press conference in Chennai said that the automobile and components industry had been affected by the mindsets of millennials, who she said now preferred to use Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile.

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government over its handling of India's economy.

Hindustani
Sep 13, 2019 12:24pm

Even his own mother does not take him seriously.

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Sep 13, 2019 12:24pm

Does Rahul Gandgi knows any thing about economy??

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 13, 2019 12:27pm

India needed a concrete plan to fix the economy and simple plan is to do what Nehru demanded of the UN. That is, conduct a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir that should decide once for all, the fate of Kashmir according to the free and un-oppressed will of Kashmiri people. That would remove the need for keeping and feeding world's second largest army in the country having world's largest population of the poor, thus diverting all the money saved to improve econmy sky-high.

Recommend 0
Rishi Kesh Tewari
Sep 13, 2019 12:28pm

Rahul Gandhi making a comment on Indian economy!!! It's like asking child what to do . Biggest joke of the day. Last competent person to comment on the Indian economy

Recommend 0
kp
Sep 13, 2019 12:35pm

slowdown is now global

Recommend 0
Deep
Sep 13, 2019 12:37pm

Rahul is India's biggest problem.

Recommend 0
Mustafa Ansari
Sep 13, 2019 12:41pm

Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi serious in India. Why are we paying attention to him???

Recommend 0

