Are millennials responsible for India's economic slowdown? Rahul doesn't think so

Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the Modi government's theory that millennials were the reason for slowdown in India's auto sector as "foolish theories" and said that India needed a concrete plan to fix the economy.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP government was trying to hide the realities of India's economic slowdown by manipulating news cycles.

"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," said Gandhi in a tweet.

With the tweet, Gandhi attached an interview of former Indian premier Manmohan Singh, in which the latter had dubbed Modi government's GST and demonetisation measures as causes of the economic slowdown.

Gandhi's remarks came two days after India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a press conference in Chennai said that the automobile and components industry had been affected by the mindsets of millennials, who she said now preferred to use Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile.

Gandhi has been critical of the BJP government over its handling of India's economy.