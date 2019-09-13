PM Imran to address rally in Muzaffarabad today in show of Kashmir solidarity

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Muzaffarabad on Friday to reaffirm Pakistan's support for the residents of occupied Kashmir, who have been under a lockdown for more than 40 days.

He had announced the plan in a tweet on Wednesday and said that he means to "send a message to the world about the continuing siege of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian occupation forces; and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them".

The premier is also expected to deliver a policy statement on the Kashmir issue, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had told the media yesterday.

It will be the prime minister's third visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when India scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir through a rushed presidential order and imposed a strict lockdown and communications blackout in the region, that has been in place for more than 40 days.

Prime Minister Imran had visited Muzaffarabad on Independence Day, when he addressed AJK's legislative assembly. He paid another visit earlier this month on Defence Day, when he visited the Line of Control and met the families of martyred soldiers as well as those of civilians who were killed by shelling by the Indian forces.