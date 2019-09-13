Frere Hall’s tangible heritage

KARACHI: At a recent event held to discuss how to democratise heritage in our part of the world, architect Arif Hasan made a noteworthy point. He said there are a couple of types of tangible heritage: one, which comes into being as a result of planning; two, that people create themselves. Karachi’s iconic neo-Gothic Frere Hall definitely falls into the first category. But over a period of considerable time hints of the latter have also been noticed on its premises.

For example, the Sunday book bazaar that was set up years ago in the open space in front of the main entrance to the building, which was discontinued and then was revived last year, is something that book lovers –– especially those who can’t afford pricey books available at swanky malls –– absolutely love. Now lately Frere Hall has been at the centre of a debate which is not the focus of this piece. Here’s what one wants to put emphasis on, though:

On Sunday, Sept 8, a visit to the book fair did not prove as physically enriching as it used to be, because while one goes there to buy inexpensive books, the idea is to also imbibe the general atmosphere around the brilliant work of stonemasonry. What was the reason? Answer: it was pretty hot, and there was no shamiana (awning) that usually sheltered the book stalls. When asked why, one of the salesmen replied the authorities had forbidden them to use the shamiana because it’s held up by poles and fastened to the ground with pegs.

One feels it’s a fair point. No one should be allowed to damage any part of the heritage structure and the area around it. But then, what are the alternatives? One has to come up with corresponding alternatives. On Sunday, the booksellers had set up their tables in the open with two rows sheltered by trees flanking the rest of the tables. The shopkeepers stayed under the trees, and if a customer inquired about a book that was not placed in the shade, they would get up and reach the spot where the customer was to tell him/her about the book. It was a hassle. After all, the sun was burning bright, which can be quite disconcerting even for the most voracious of readers.

Come to think of it, the young boys that play in the giant shadow cast by the majestic building must be praised. Intelligent lot.

