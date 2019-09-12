DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan Taliban sends warning to Trump in bitter exchange

AFPUpdated September 12, 2019

Email

Taliban spokesperson says Trump has yet to grasp the type of nation he is dealing with. — AFP/File
Taliban spokesperson says Trump has yet to grasp the type of nation he is dealing with. — AFP/File

The war of words between the Taliban and United States President Donald Trump escalated on Thursday as the Afghan militants warned that the US leader had failed to grasp “what type of nation he is dealing with”.

The latest salvo in the bitter exchange comes a day after Trump boasted during a 9/11 anniversary ceremony that US forces have “hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue” just days after peace talks between the two sides collapsed.

“Trump (@realDonaldTrump) must tread carefully,” tweeted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. “He has yet to grasp the type of nation he is dealing with. His advisers must make him understand and introduce the Graveyard of Empires #Afghanistan to him.”

Explainer: How Trump upended US-Taliban peace talks

Until this weekend, there had been steadily mounting expectations of a deal that would see the US draw down troop levels in Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban would offer security guarantees to keep extremist groups out. But then on Saturday, Trump revealed on Twitter that he had cancelled an unprecedented meeting between the Taliban and himself at Camp David and later said the talks with the militants were “dead”.

The Taliban spokesman's tweet comes just hours after the group launched a suicide attack that killed at least four soldiers near Kabul, as the insurgents ramp up attacks on security forces.

The incident occurred at a special forces base in Char Asiab district just south of the capital Kabul where an insurgent driving a car packed with explosives detonated near the facility's entrance.

“Four soldiers were killed, and three injured,” said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Afghan special forces — numbering around 17,000 — represent a small fraction of the 300,000 strong Afghan armed forces but have been carrying out the bulk of offensive operations across Afghanistan in recent years.

As fears of increased violence soared with presidential elections approaching later this month, Afghan troops and Taliban insurgents have been engaged in heavy exchanges across the country, with several militant-controlled districts in the far north falling to government forces.

However, the Taliban continue to strike Afghan installations at will after the militants issued their own vow earlier in the week to continue fighting and make the US regret walking away from talks.

afghan peace
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Sep 12, 2019 10:30pm

As PMIK said, war never resolves anything but leaves a bigger mess.

Recommend 0
Telephone Man
Sep 12, 2019 10:41pm

It may be the Graveyard of Empires, but Afghanistan has been left backward.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Roots of custodial deaths

Roots of custodial deaths

There is evidence to establish that there have been alliances between politicians and policemen to kill citizens.

Editorial

September 12, 2019

Police brutality

IN recent days, Punjab has emerged as a territory occupied by a brutal police force. The response to a series of...
September 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s mischief

BENJAMIN Netanyahu is known for his contempt of the Palestinians and their rights, and he has done everything...
September 12, 2019

Players’ pullout

THE abrupt pullout of leading Sri Lankan cricketers from the upcoming tour of Pakistan is a setback for the Pakistan...
Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...