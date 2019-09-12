Wahab Riaz takes 'indefinite break' from red-ball cricket

Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced he has withdrawn from the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

"After reviewing my past couple of years’ performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited-overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket," a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted Riaz as saying.

"During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to [assess] my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red ball, I would make myself available."

Riaz said the PCB had been trying to convince him to pursue his career with the red ball, but that he had conveyed to the board his decision of not doing so. "I am grateful for their understanding and support," he added.

The bowler also took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing: "After a lot of thinking and discussions with my family and the board, I have decided to take a break from red-ball cricket and maintain my fitness and focus on the shorter format for my country."

"It was a tough decision and I appreciate my board’s support and guidance during this time," he added.