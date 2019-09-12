DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Wahab Riaz takes 'indefinite break' from red-ball cricket

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated September 12, 2019

Email

Wahab Riaz says he will focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, continue to assess his fitness for the longer version of the game. — AFP/File
Wahab Riaz says he will focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, continue to assess his fitness for the longer version of the game. — AFP/File

Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced he has withdrawn from the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

"After reviewing my past couple of years’ performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited-overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket," a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted Riaz as saying.

"During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to [assess] my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red ball, I would make myself available."

Riaz said the PCB had been trying to convince him to pursue his career with the red ball, but that he had conveyed to the board his decision of not doing so. "I am grateful for their understanding and support," he added.

The bowler also took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing: "After a lot of thinking and discussions with my family and the board, I have decided to take a break from red-ball cricket and maintain my fitness and focus on the shorter format for my country."

"It was a tough decision and I appreciate my board’s support and guidance during this time," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Roots of custodial deaths

Roots of custodial deaths

There is evidence to establish that there have been alliances between politicians and policemen to kill citizens.

Editorial

September 12, 2019

Police brutality

IN recent days, Punjab has emerged as a territory occupied by a brutal police force. The response to a series of...
September 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s mischief

BENJAMIN Netanyahu is known for his contempt of the Palestinians and their rights, and he has done everything...
September 12, 2019

Players’ pullout

THE abrupt pullout of leading Sri Lankan cricketers from the upcoming tour of Pakistan is a setback for the Pakistan...
Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...