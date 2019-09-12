DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 12, 2019

Saudi military adviser calls on Army chief to discuss regional security, defence collaboration

Dawn.comSeptember 12, 2019

Military Adviser to Saudi Defence Minister Maj Gen Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in a meeting at the GHQ on Sept 12. — Photo courtesy of ISPR
Military Adviser to Saudi Defence Minister Maj Gen Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing, the two discussed regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including the Training Exchange Programme.

"The COAS affirmed the Pakistan Army’s support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces," the statement said.

It added that the visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army's contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, also attended the meeting.

The visit comes at a time when tensions between Pakistan and India are high following New Delhi's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status. Pakistan has been making diplomatic efforts to direct the world's attention towards the Kashmir issue by reaching out to international bodies and allies.

Earlier today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had dismissed media reports that claimed that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministers, on their recent trip to Pakistan, had told the government that Kashmir was "not a Muslim ummah related issue" and insisted that both officials had "expressed solidarity with Pakistan and support for the Kashmir cause".

"At this particular time, the people of Pakistan and the Kashmiris expected strong support from the Muslim world. In this context, it was very important to give a clear and unambiguous signal of support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people," a press release issued by the FO had said after a meeting of the two ministers with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

