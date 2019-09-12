DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiSeptember 12, 2019

Email

Sepoy Ghulam Rasool from Bahawalnagar embraced martyrdom in Hajipir sector. — Reuters/File
Sepoy Ghulam Rasool from Bahawalnagar embraced martyrdom in Hajipir sector. — Reuters/File

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Hajipir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The soldier was identified by the military's media wing as Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, who hailed from Bahawalnagar.

According to media reports, Indian troops had targeted the same sector with intermittent shelling on Monday. However, no losses had been reported at the time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

According to a statement issued by the FO, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He said that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement had said that in the last ceasefire violations on September 6 in Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained serious injuries in that incident.

The incidents of firing along the LoC come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ExMohajirInUK
Sep 12, 2019 07:58pm

RIP

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Roots of custodial deaths

Roots of custodial deaths

There is evidence to establish that there have been alliances between politicians and policemen to kill citizens.

Editorial

September 12, 2019

Police brutality

IN recent days, Punjab has emerged as a territory occupied by a brutal police force. The response to a series of...
September 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s mischief

BENJAMIN Netanyahu is known for his contempt of the Palestinians and their rights, and he has done everything...
September 12, 2019

Players’ pullout

THE abrupt pullout of leading Sri Lankan cricketers from the upcoming tour of Pakistan is a setback for the Pakistan...
Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...