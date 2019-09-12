Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Hajipir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The soldier was identified by the military's media wing as Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, who hailed from Bahawalnagar.

According to media reports, Indian troops had targeted the same sector with intermittent shelling on Monday. However, no losses had been reported at the time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

According to a statement issued by the FO, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He said that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement had said that in the last ceasefire violations on September 6 in Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained serious injuries in that incident.

The incidents of firing along the LoC come as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan over the former's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy.