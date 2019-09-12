Joint parliamentary session to begin shortly with President Alvi's address

President Arif Alvi will deliver his constitutionally mandated address to the joint sitting of parliament — due to commence at 5pm — at the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the National Assembly under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force are attending the session.

The president is expected to face a hostile opposition during his speech, Dawn reported.

The leaders of two main opposition parties — PML-N and the PPP — had said on Wednesday that they would finalise their strategy for the joint sitting at a meeting of the combined opposition just before the start of the session, but declared that they would definitely use their right of protest over the "unconstitutional" appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the president and non-issuance of production order for arrested lawmakers.

“It is unlikely that the government will have a smooth sailing during the joint sitting,” said PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn that the incumbent government was in the habit of inviting trouble for itself and this time again, it had done so by making “illegal appointments” in the ECP.

She said that so far the NA speaker had not issued the production orders for the arrested opposition members to allow them to attend the joint sitting. She said it was the right of every member of parliament to attend the joint sitting.

Presently, six opposition members are in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other law-enforcement agencies over charges of corruption. The arrested members are Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah Khan of the PML-N and Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, the two independent MNAs from Waziristan.