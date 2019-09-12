Army announces transfers, postings for senior posts

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, Pakistan Army has made a number of transfers and postings on key positions of seniority.

According to the military's media wing, Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been posted as Commander Southern Command, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been posted Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt Gen Khalid Zia has been posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as Director General JSHQ, while Lt Gen Bilal Akbar has been posted as Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF).

Yesterday, four major generals of the Pakistan Army had been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to ISPR, those promoted were Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer, Maj Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Maj Gen Khalid Zia.

The promoted officers are to assume their new positions after retirement of three lieutenant generals in the last week of the current month. Another vacancy will occur in the last week of November when the incumbent Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) chairman Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat will retire from office.

The three 3-star generals to retire this month include former Director General ISPR Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is currently serving as commander Southern Command (Quetta), National Defence University (NDU) President Lt Gen Aamer Riaz and POF chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali.