Today's Paper | September 12, 2019

Reports about Saudi, UAE ministers saying Kashmir situation is 'not an ummah issue' speculative: FO

Dawn.comUpdated September 12, 2019

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal addresses the media in the weekly press briefing held at the Foreign Ministry. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday dismissed media reports that claimed that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministers, on their recent trip to Pakistan, had told the government that Kashmir was "not a Muslim ummah related issue" and insisted that both officials had "expressed solidarity with Pakistan and support for the Kashmir cause".

Dr Faisal made the remarks in response to a question at the weekly media briefing at the Foreign Office. He termed media reports regarding alleged statements by the ministers of UAE and Saudi Arabia as "speculation".

The UAE foreign minister and Saudi state minister for foreign affairs had visited Pakistan last week and held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. The ongoing tensions in occupied Kashmir — following New Delhi's decision to revoke the region's special status — was one of the major issues discussed in all meetings.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the lockdown in occupied Kashmir imposed by the Indian government had entered its 40th day and reiterated Pakistan's position that the matter should be resolved according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

When asked about United States President Donald Trump's recent reiteration of the offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi, Dr Faisal said that India was "not ready".

"We have always been ready for bilateral dialogue as well [as mediation] and we made many attempts [to hold talks].

"We have always maintained that every issue can be solved through dialogue. Now let's see what happens."

He further said: "Jammu and Kashmir's struggle is a [...] process. It is not an event. This process is ongoing and is moving forward.

"Tomorrow, the prime minister is going to Azad Kashmir and has a policy statement for the people there. There are many [other] steps under consideration and we will inform you as they unfold. Right now, nothing is final."

He also clarified that "no background dialogue between India and Pakistan" was underway.

Afghanistan peace process

Responding to questions regarding the suspension of Afghanistan peace talks, Dr Faisal said that Pakistan had always supported a process that is "led and owned by Afghans".

"Pakistan learned about the cancellation of the meeting between US President Trump and Taliban leaders at Camp David. Pakistan wants all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from violence.

"Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution to the Afghan conflict lies in a politically negotiated settlement led and owned by Afghans themselves.

"We are hopeful that the peace talks between the United Stated and Afghan Taliban will be resumed at the earliest."

Last week, President Trump had announced that a meeting between himself, Afghan Taliban leaders were supposed to take place at Camp David and that he had cancelled following an attack — owned by the militants — in which a US soldier was killed.

The announcement had put into jeopardy an agreement reached "in principle" between US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghan Taliban leaders after about nine rounds of talks.

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties , Kashmir Unrest, Taliban Talks
Pakistan

Comments (4)

M. Saeed
Sep 12, 2019 01:58pm

Why such a fast refusal? There is no smoke without some fire, somewhere..

Faraz
Sep 12, 2019 02:00pm

"not a Muslim ummah related issue" ..... Will this be an Ummah issue when Saudi/UAE war with Iran ?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 12, 2019 02:07pm

In my view, oppostion parties are confused and lost its credibility and, as a result, using various dirty tricks and fake news to malign PM Imran Khan and his team. As they have nothing much positive to contribute - this is a sign of weak opposition!

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years expressing my candid views on various topics. Be aware of fake ID's!).

Nasir S.
Sep 12, 2019 02:09pm

There should have been a media briefing and press conference after the meetings.

