Four promoted to lieutenant generals

ISLAMABAD: Four major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), those promoted are Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer, Maj Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Maj Gen Khalid Zia.

Maj Gen Muhammad Aamer is currently serving as General Officer Commanding 10 Division (Lahore) while Maj Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider is presently Director General Military Training. Maj Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum is Commandant Staff College Quetta and Maj Gen Khalid Zia is General Officer Commanding (GOC) 33 Division (Quetta).

The promoted officers are to assume their new positions after retirement of three lieutenant generals in the last week of the current month. Another vacancy will occur in the last week of November when the incumbent Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee (CJCSC) chairman Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat will retire from office.

The three 3-star generals to retire this month include former Director General ISPR Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is currently serving as commander Southern Command (Quetta), National Defence University (NDU) President Lt Gen Aamer Riaz and Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali.

