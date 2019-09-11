DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sri Lanka name depleted squads for Pakistan tour

AFPSeptember 11, 2019

Email

Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for short-form cricket games. — AP/File
Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for short-form cricket games. — AP/File

Sri Lanka on Wednesday named depleted squads for a six-match tour of Pakistan, after 10 top players opted out citing security concerns.

Lahiru Thirimanne has replaced one-day international skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who refused to join the tour along with Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga.

Thirimanne will lead a 15-member ODI squad, while the 16-member T20 squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

The other eight players who opted out of the Pakistan tour are Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for short-form cricket games. In October 2017, Sri Lanka played a Twenty20 International in Lahore for the first time since a terror attack near the same venue in March 2009.

That attack left eight people dead and seven Sri Lanka players and staff injured.

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara.

Series schedule:

  • 1st ODI — Karachi, September 27
  • 2nd ODI — Karachi, September 29
  • 3rd ODI — Karachi, October 2
  • 1st T20 — Lahore, October 5
  • 2nd T20 — Lahore, October 7
  • 3rd T20 — Lahore, October 9

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aqib Javed
Sep 11, 2019 06:36pm

come on India atleast let Sri Lankans play with us ...

Recommend 0
Surendra Sukhtankar
Sep 11, 2019 06:42pm

Good for Pakistan; now Pakistan can win all matches against Shri Lanka. VOW!!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 11, 2019 07:13pm

The show must go on come what may, as nobody is bigger and above the great gentleman's game of cricket.

Recommend 0
Dilip Chemburkar
Sep 11, 2019 07:21pm

We wish Pakistan and Sri Lanka a great series where cricket takes center stage.

Recommend 0
Qazi
Sep 11, 2019 07:35pm

Most of the top 10 players of Sri Lanka who have opted out played in PSL matches in Pakistsn before Pakistan should not worry about who is coming. Let's enjoy cricket

Recommend 0
Vivek singh
Sep 11, 2019 07:41pm

That's how Pakistan can win a match by playing with b class squad

Recommend 0
Jan Rambo
Sep 11, 2019 07:45pm

@Surendra Sukhtankar,
In another series Pakistan is leading India 2-0 with Shoiab Malik and Hassan Ali the Scorers :)

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...