DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Minister discusses Pakistan’s progress on FATF action plan with APG

Tahir SheraniSeptember 11, 2019

Email

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar. — File photo courtesy of DawnNewsTV
Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar. — File photo courtesy of DawnNewsTV

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar discussed Pakistan’s progress on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) action plan during meetings with the Asia-Pacific Joint Group (APG) — the watchdog's regional affiliate, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a press release, a senior-level delegation led by Azhar attended two days of "face-to-face meetings" with the APG.

"The Pakistan delegation effectively presented Pakistan’s progress on each of the FATF Action Plan items and provided additional information and clarification to the [APG]," read the statement.

"The minister conveyed the government’s strong commitment to implement the international anti-money laundering (AML)/combating financing of terrorism (CFT) standards and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unequivocal commitment to work with international community in the fight against money laundering, terrorism financing and other financial crimes."

The APG has 40 recommendations for the AML standards and another eight for CFT.

The finance ministry statement added that as per FATF’s procedures, the APG will present its report in the FATF Plenary and Working Group meetings scheduled from October 13-18 in Paris, France.

Pakistan is currently being monitored at three different but interlinked levels — APG, the United States and the FATF — that would determine the country’s possible exit from the FATF grey list. Given significant progress on its 10-point action plan on 27 different standards, authorities expect to secure a couple of months of grace period to be fully compliant when the country comes under final review of the FATF by mid-October.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a high-powered 12-member National FATF Coordination Committee to ensure execution of all FATF-related tasks till December 1. Led by the economic affairs minister, the coordination committee comprises three secretaries, heads of some institutions and three officials from GHQ.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
tarik
Sep 11, 2019 07:27pm

1st they promote corrupt so called leaders who are involved in money laundering & then it is country’s fault. Enemies of Pakistan inside & outside.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Sep 11, 2019 07:34pm

Two months grace period should be allowed as demanded by Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...