DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Suspect in fake accounts case sent to jail after refusing plea bargain deal

Tahir NaseerSeptember 11, 2019

Email

Khursheed Anwar Jamali says he cannot pay the required amount in the plea bargain deal proposed by NAB. — Reuters/File
Khursheed Anwar Jamali says he cannot pay the required amount in the plea bargain deal proposed by NAB. — Reuters/File

An accountability court on Wednesday sent a man — who is nominated in a case pertaining to money laundering — to jail until September 20 on judicial remand after he withdrew his request to enter a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During a hearing in an accountability court today, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, who had been arrested by NAB over allegations of financial misappropriation and money laundering in May this year, said that he could not pay the amount that was being demanded by the anti-corruption watchdog.

His case is linked to the larger money laundering and fake accounts case that involves former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Summit Bank chairman Hussain Lawai and other prominent figures.

The NAB prosecutor told the court today that Jamali had agreed to deposit Rs57 million, but the required amount in the plea bargain deal was north of Rs100m.

In a separate hearing of another case pertaining to the same matter, the court recorded a statement of Nadeem Altaf, an executive vice president of Sindh Bank who was nominated in the case but had requested permission to become an approver against the accused persons. In his statement today, Altaf said that he was "forced to approve loans".

He said that he had met Lawai in 2016 along with Bilal Sheikh — another suspect. In that meeting, a plan to benefit Summit Bank and its former chairman was drawn up, Altaf alleged. According to Altaf, loans were provided illegally to Lawai's front companies by Sindh Bank. The money was then deposited in a private bank.

Altaf further said that even though Lawai's companies failed to pay back the borrowed money, no steps were taken to declare that they had defaulted and they were instead provided with more loans by the Sindh Bank. He added that Sheikh, former president and current director of Sindh Bank, and Tariq Ehsan, the incumbent president, had also been involved in the scheme.

The court accepted Altaf's request to become approver and ordered his release. He had been taken into custody by NAB in July.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...