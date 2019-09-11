DAWN.COM

Russia has 'no expectation' of better US ties after Bolton ouster

AFPSeptember 11, 2019

“We judge on acts not declarations or intentions," says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. — Photo courtesy TASS
"We judge on acts not declarations or intentions," says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. — Photo courtesy TASS

Russia said on Wednesday it has “no expectation” of any improvement in relations with Washington after the dismissal of United States President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton.

“We have observed several times in the past that changes in the US administration bring no improvement. That's why we have no expectation,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Novosti news agency.

“We judge on acts not declarations or intentions. When we see progress, then we can say that something has changed.”

President Trump on Tuesday announced the firing of Bolton, a foreign policy hawk with whom he had disagreed on a number of issues including Iran and North Korea.

Relations between Moscow and Washington, at their lowest level since the end of the Cold War, have been battered by differences over Ukraine and accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 11, 2019 01:23pm

In my view, the political and regional battle between Trump and Putin is controlling the world through different means and being a number one. As both have strong personalities and are determine to dominate world - I personally feel Putin is more calm and shrewed politician than controversal Trump.

(Note: I'm the original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' account holder for 3 years expressing my candid views on various topics. Be aware of fake ID's!).

Recommend 0

