DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Archbishop of Canterbury prostrates over 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre

AFPSeptember 11, 2019

Email

The Archbishop of Canterbury Rev Justin Welby, prostrates as he pays respect at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar, India on Tuesday. — AP
The Archbishop of Canterbury Rev Justin Welby, prostrates as he pays respect at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar, India on Tuesday. — AP

Britain has never apologised for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre at Amritsar in India but the head of the Church of England prostrated himself to say sorry in a personal capacity and "in the name of Christ".

Read: India, Britain mark centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

British troops fired on thousands of unarmed men, women and children in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, killing 379 people according to colonial-era records. Indian figures put the total closer to 1,000.

"I can't speak for the British Government as I am not an official of the British Government. But I can speak in the name of Christ," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said as he visited the location in northern India on Tuesday.

"I am so ashamed and sorry for the impact of the crime committed. I am a religious leader, not a politician. As a religious leader, I mourn the tragedy we see here," he added at the site.

On Facebook he added that his visit aroused "a sense of profound shame at what happened in this place. It is one of a number of deep stains on British history. The pain and grief that has transcended the generations since must never be dismissed or denied".

The event 100 years ago marked a nadir in Britain's occupation of India, and served to boost Indian nationalism and harden support for independence.

In 1997, Britain's queen laid a wreath at a site during a tour of India. But her gaffe-prone husband Prince Philip stole the headlines by reportedly saying that the Indian estimates for the death count were "vastly exaggerated".

In 2013, David Cameron became the first serving British prime minister to visit Jallianwala Bagh. He described the episode as "deeply shameful" but stopped short of a public apology.

Read: Fawad endorses demand for full apology from British govt over empire's role in Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ahead of centenary commemorations earlier this year, Cameron's since-resigned successor Theresa May told parliament that Britain "deeply regretted what happened and the suffering caused". But she too didn't say sorry.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sanjay
Sep 11, 2019 01:15pm

I think no India Pakistan discussion here

Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Sep 11, 2019 01:17pm

It would not bring any relief to those children who were taken out in such a brutal way .

Recommend 0
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Sep 11, 2019 01:20pm

Life is a precious gift.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 11, 2019 01:22pm

A crime is crime irrespective of year 2019 or 1919..!

Recommend 0
Pankaj
Sep 11, 2019 01:23pm

And these Britishers preach us as well as the world lectures on human rights violations.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

Calling off the talks will hardly lead to the change in the current situation that the Americans are hoping for.
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...