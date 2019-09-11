DAWN.COM

India irked over reference to occupied Kashmir in Pak-China joint statement

Dawn.comUpdated September 11, 2019

According to The Hindu newspaper, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar called on both Pakistan and China to stop China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). — Wikimedia Commons/File

India is irked by the reference to occupied Kashmir in a joint statement issued by Pakistan and China following Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Pakistan on September 7-8, The Hindu newspaper reported.

According to The Hindu, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar on Tuesday rejected the Pak-China joint statement and called on Pakistan and China to stop China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related activities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Read: PM Imran assures China of CPEC projects’ speedy execution

Kumar was quoted as saying: "We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister. J&K is an integral part of India."

Additionally, he said that India has consistently expressed concerns to both Pakistan and China about CPEC projects in AJK, which he claimed was "territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947".

He added that India was "resolutely opposed" to actions by any other countries to change the status quo of AJK.

"We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," Kumar said.

Pak-China joint statement

The Pak-China joint statement issued on Sept 8 noted that both Pakistan and China believe that the CPEC corridor "as a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative" had entered a new phase of high-quality development.

"The two sides agreed to continue to firmly push forward the construction of CPEC, complete its on-going projects in a timely manner, and realise its full potential by focusing on socio-economic development, job creation and better livelihood and accelerating cooperation in industrial parks and agriculture.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora and resolved to deepen strategic coordination and consultation."

The statement also noted that the two sides had exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

"The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation, including its concerns, position, and urgent humanitarian issues. The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the statement read.

