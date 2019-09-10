DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump announces firing of national security chief Bolton

AFPSeptember 10, 2019

Email

US National Security Adviser John Bolton. — AP/File
US National Security Adviser John Bolton. — AP/File

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he has fired his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, saying he disagreed “strongly” with his positions.

“I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump announced on Twitter.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House.”

Trump said he would name a replacement next week.

Bolton denied being fired and said he had resigned. The news — coming days after Trump caused uproar by revealing he was canceling secret talks with Afghanistan's Taliban — stunned Washington.

Bolton is a veteran and controversial figure closely linked to the invasion of Iraq and other aggressive foreign policy decisions. He had been seen as one of the main driving forces in the White House's muscular approach to Iran, Venezuela and other trouble spots.

As often in the Trump presidency, the abrupt reshuffle appeared to contain an element of chaos.

Trump's tweeted announcement came shortly after the White House press office had said Bolton would shortly be giving a press conference on terrorism issues alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bolton himself disputed Trump's version of events, apparently saying that the president had not fired him in person, as he claimed, late Monday.

“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let's talk about it tomorrow,” Bolton tweeted.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

AN unexpected tweet from US President Donald Trump has put the brakes on the Afghan peace talks, giving rise to ...
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...