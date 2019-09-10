In pictures: Muslims across the world commemorate Youm-i-Ashur

Many of the faithful beat their chests and lashed themselves with chains in a symbolic expression of grief.

Shia communities across the Muslim world on Tuesday commemorated the death of Imam Husain on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

Imam Husain was martyred along with members of his family during the Battle of Karbala that took place in 61 A.H. in modern-day Southern Iraq.

In Pakistan, Ashura processions were carried amid tight security out in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

In Iraq, hundreds of thousands held Ashura processions amid beefed-up security in Karbala and in the capital, Baghdad, marching through the streets. Many of the faithful beat their chests and lashed themselves with chains in a symbolic expression of grief.

In Tehran, participants marched on the streets while beating their chests or flogging their shoulders with chains as drums played. Meanwhile, actors re-enacted the events of Ashura by wearing costumes.

Shia Muslims beat themselves with chains and blades to mark Ashura in Hyderabad on Tuesday. — AP

Mourners beat their chest during a procession on the tenth day of Muharram which marks the day of Ashura, in Mumbai. — AFP

A local actor dressed as ancient warrior re-enacts a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala during a ceremony marking Ashura in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, September 10. — Reuters

Shia Muslim boys beat their chest with others during a Muharram procession, in Islamabad, Monday. — AP

Rangers patrol as Shia Muslims march during a religious procession on the ninth day of Muharram in Karachi on September 9. — AFP

A black-clad young girl is pictured as she takes part with supporters of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in a mourning procession on the tenth day of Muharram in a suburb of the capital Beirut, on September 10. — AFP

A participant holds his daughter on his shoulder as they march during a religious procession on the ninth day of Muharram in Islamabad on September 9. — AFP

Mourners flagellate themselves during a religious procession on the ninth day of Muharram in Lahore on September 9. — AFP

Shia Muslims attend a Muharram procession in Islamabad on Monday. — AP

Header image: Shia Muslims hold banners as they take part in a procession on the tenth day of Muharram in Dhaka on September 10. — AFP