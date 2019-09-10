In pictures: Muslims across the world commemorate Youm-i-Ashur

Shia communities across the Muslim world on Tuesday commemorated the death of Imam Husain on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.
Imam Husain was martyred along with members of his family during the Battle of Karbala that took place in 61 A.H. in modern-day Southern Iraq.
In Pakistan, Ashura processions were carried amid tight security out in major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Quetta.
In Iraq, hundreds of thousands held Ashura processions amid beefed-up security in Karbala and in the capital, Baghdad, marching through the streets. Many of the faithful beat their chests and lashed themselves with chains in a symbolic expression of grief.
In Tehran, participants marched on the streets while beating their chests or flogging their shoulders with chains as drums played. Meanwhile, actors re-enacted the events of Ashura by wearing costumes.
Header image: Shia Muslims hold banners as they take part in a procession on the tenth day of Muharram in Dhaka on September 10. — AFP
