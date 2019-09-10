DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 31 pilgrims dead in Karbala stampede on Ashura

AFPUpdated September 10, 2019

Email

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala on Tuesday. — AFP
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala on Tuesday. — AFP

At least 31 pilgrims died on Tuesday in a stampede at a major shrine in Iraq's Karbala where they were marking the holy day of Ashura, the Iraqi health ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the toll could rise even further, as another 100 people were injured including 10 in critical condition.

It is the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashura, when Shia pilgrims from around the world swarm Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein — Prophet Muhammed's (PBUH) grandson.

He was killed in the year 680 by the forces of then ruler Yazid, a major event which helped solidify the divide between what would become Islam's Sunni and Shia branches.

On Tuesday, packed processions of black-clad worshipers made their way to his gold-domed shrine in Karbala, carrying black flags with “Hussein” written in red and wailing loudly.

Similar ceremonies took place in the capital Baghdad and in the southern cities of Najaf and Basra.

Under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein's Sunni-dominated regime, the vast majority of Ashura commemorations were banned. Now, the day is a national holiday, with streets across the country shuttered to allow for elaborate re-enactments of the Battle of Karbala.

In 2005, at least 965 pilgrims heading to the Imam Kadhim shrine in Baghdad during a different holiday died after rumours of a suicide bomber in the crowd sparked a mass stampede.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 10, 2019

Halting Afghan talks

AN unexpected tweet from US President Donald Trump has put the brakes on the Afghan peace talks, giving rise to ...
September 10, 2019

Endangered freedom

“WHEN journalists lose their rights, we all do”. Thus states a landmark report — the outcome of an extensive...
September 10, 2019

Above the law?

POLICE constable Faiza Nawaz was simply carrying out her duties at Lahore’s Ferozewala court when she instructed...
September 09, 2019

FBR vs traders

THE talks between the Federal Board of Revenue and trader associations ended in deadlock on Friday after a strenuous...
September 09, 2019

Tourism potential

PAKISTAN has enormous potential for growing tourism. Endowed with spectacular mountain ranges, lush green valleys,...
September 09, 2019

Horror in the classroom

THE death of 17-year-old Hunain Bilal in Lahore last Thursday, allegedly at the hands of his teacher, did not come...