Today's Paper | September 10, 2019

PM Imran, President Alvi send out messages to commemorate Youm-i-Ashur

Dawn.comSeptember 10, 2019

PM Imran says Karbala should teach us that we should be ready to sacrifice our lives in the battle between the good and the evil. — Creative commons
As the country commemorates Ashura on Muharram 10, various members of the government on Tuesday sent out messages remembering the sacrifices that were made at Karbala.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the great battle between the good and the evil was witnessed at Karbala. "The incident gives a message to Muslims that they should be ready to offer any sacrifice for the promotion of high values and principles of Islam," he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

The premier said that the life of Imam Husain gives the message that all ordeals in the path of righteousness should be brushed aside and one should even be ready to lay down their own life for the satisfaction of God.

Imran Khan on the occasion also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people who have been struggling against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri people have kept the sunnah of Imam Husain alive and made occupied Kashmir another great example of the battle between the good and the evil.

President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi said that the supreme sacrifice rendered by Imam Husain is a triumph of humanity and Islamic principles.

In his message, Alvi said, "Youm-i-Ashur has a significant place in the Islamic history as on this day the grandson of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Imam Hussain along with his family members and companions embraced martyrdom, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgement."

The president said that this great sacrifice reminds Muslims every year that they should not be hesitant towards facing the force of evil and vice. He said that people should also express the resolve to fight against extremism, terrorism and intolerant behaviours.

He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-i-Ashur.

Foreign Minister Qureshi

Sending out a message via Twitter, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the nation to remember the sacrifices made at Karbala and "rise against injustice and oppression".

"May we remember that freedom for the oppressed people of Kashmir will also come with great sacrifice, courage, belief and steadfastness," he said.

SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also conveyed a message for the nation on Twitter saying that a Karbala-like situation is prevalent in occupied Kashmir.

She reminded the world that it is the 39th day of the curfew in the held valley which has been turned into a prison.

The region has been cut off from the rest of the world while the people are faced with shortages of food and medicines, Awan said.

On DawnNews

