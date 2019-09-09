DAWN.COM

Amid custodial torture cases, Punjab police bans use of mobile phones while on duty

Wasim RiazSeptember 09, 2019

Punjab police communiqué says it is "strictly forbidden" to make or upload videos of police officers performing their duty. — AP/File
The Punjab police has banned the use of cellphones by officers while on duty and barred them from capturing videos of other police personnel on duty, it emerged on Monday.

The regulation comes after several cases came to light in recent days of suspects dying in the custody of Punjab police due to alleged torture.

A communiqué sent to all Punjab police officers by the additional inspector general on behalf of the Punjab IG, seen by Dawn.com, stated that it had been observed that police officials were using mobile phones while on duty even though "clear directions in this regard have already been conveyed to all field formations".

"Frequent violations of these directions/SOPs reflect badly on the performance of supervising officers," it said, stressing that it was the responsibility of the field formations to get the instructions implemented "in letter and spirit".

"In future, no officer below the rank of SHO (Station House Officer) or in-charge of a deployed duty will use cellphone while on duty," the letter decreed.

It also said that it was "strictly forbidden" to make a video of police officers on duty or upload a video of police officers performing their duty.

Any violations of the order will entail "severe departmental action" against the police personnel involved and their supervisory officer, it added

At least three cases had come to light last week of deaths caused by alleged police torture, and videos had gone viral on social media of some suspects in a distressed state while in police custody. On September 1, Salahuddin Ayubi, a man who was said to be mentally disabled, had died in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan. On the same day, a middle-aged man had passed away in Lahore after allegedly being tortured by Gujjarpura police in an illegal torture cell that was unearthed last month.

Reports also emerged that a gardener named Amir Masih had died after being illegally detained in an alleged police torture cell in Lahore.

Khana-Baba
Sep 09, 2019 04:42pm

Again, they don't know the power of Social Media. Instead of implementing reforms, they are doing childish acts.. so pathetic

Farooq Siddiqui
Sep 09, 2019 04:43pm

Wishing the proof to go away

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 09, 2019 04:46pm

Stop the torture,crimes and attitude of police in police station.Imran Khan was doing police reform in Punjab once took over govt but politicians of all parties gang up and spoiled the efforts.Same they did in Musharraf times.

Maria ente pariaoncuchoriu
Sep 09, 2019 04:48pm

This is clearly a rule to hide illegal activities by the authority.

RashFacts
Sep 09, 2019 04:49pm

No surveillance devices means freedom for the great Punjab Police to do freely what they want and keep CM happy

Observer
Sep 09, 2019 04:56pm

Well police needs to stop brutality. Is something wrong with Punjab police? Instead of changing policies on "police brutality" they are going against those who are showing true face of punjab police injustices.

KARTHIKEYAN M
Sep 09, 2019 04:57pm

Bigger human rights crisis

Salman Jan
Sep 09, 2019 04:59pm

So now Police is trying to hide facts

Jehengir khan
Sep 09, 2019 05:01pm

Police brutality was captured using mobile phone....so ban from using phone in jail and let the brutality continue.. .....

Hasmukh dave
Sep 09, 2019 05:04pm

All Police Lock-up to be covered by CCTV and Monitored by some central agency - This only can stop torture and killing while in police custody

shahzaib
Sep 09, 2019 05:06pm

While at some other places, police offices have body cameras to serve as proof during investigations. Punjab police should improve professionalism not restrict means to record and expose them.

Deepak jha
Sep 09, 2019 05:06pm

You are shooting the messenger, it will not solve the problem.

Emp
Sep 09, 2019 05:10pm

Tells you a lot about the actual culture of the department.

Shampee
Sep 09, 2019 05:17pm

Give them bodycam then? Where we are aheading?

huma yousaf
Sep 09, 2019 05:47pm

yeah right so that people dont come to know about their barbaric acts against prisoners

