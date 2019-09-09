FM Qureshi leaves for Geneva to highlight Kashmir situation at 42nd UNHRC session
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday left for Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) beginning in Geneva.
The foreign minister is expected to address the session and present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum from across the world, Radio Pakistan reported.
Qureshi plans on raising awareness regarding India's unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir and highlight the resultant threat posed to the region.
The foreign minister will also hold meetings with leaders of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and World Health Organisation in Geneva.
On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.
Comments (12)
He is wasting taxpayer's money.
Get ready for self goal.
Please discontinue this drama, focus on Pakistan specially people who are not having medicines for treatment.
Relentless work for the noblest cause. India is hostage to its own propaganda now.
Congrats on your another free trip with 7 star hotel stay and luxuries.
Have all 1 billion Indians been brainwashed to justify the worst brutalities? Or is the silent majority too scared to speak up fearing RSS?
Any occupation requiring a million fully armed military, a 24/7 curfew, and complete media blackout is unsustainable. Freedom is near.
Good luck Mr. FM!
Good Luck.
india gave kashmiris equall rights and opportunities like all other indians
Waste of time, effort and money. All this could have been better utilised in development of the country.
All d best and wish u a happy journey from India.