September 09, 2019

FM Qureshi leaves for Geneva to highlight Kashmir situation at 42nd UNHRC session

Dawn.comUpdated September 09, 2019

Will address the session to highlight the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday left for Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) beginning in Geneva.

The foreign minister is expected to address the session and present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum from across the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi plans on raising awareness regarding India's unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir and highlight the resultant threat posed to the region.

The foreign minister will also hold meetings with leaders of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and World Health Organisation in Geneva.

On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

