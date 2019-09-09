Bangladesh varsity suspends student for being Rohingya

COX’S BAZAR: A Bangladesh university has suspended a student for being Rohingya, officials said on Sunday, as impatience with the refugees grows following a second failed attempt to repatriate them to Myanmar.

Some 740,000 members of the Muslim minority fled to southeast Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in August 2017, joining 200,000 Rohingya already there.

Formal education in Bangladesh is forbidden for refugees.

Cox’s Bazar International University said it had suspended Rahima Akter Khushi and would investigate her case after media said she hid her Rohingya identity to enrol.

