DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Detained British tanker may be released 'soon': Iran state TV

ReutersSeptember 08, 2019

Email

“I hope the procedures will be completed soon," says Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi. —AP/File
“I hope the procedures will be completed soon," says Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi. —AP/File

Iran may soon release a detained British tanker after the completion of legal steps, state television reported on Sunday.

“I hope the procedures will be completed soon and this tanker will be released,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the station.

In July, Iran seized a British oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations, two weeks after British forces detained an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar accused of taking oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

The Iranian tanker was later released. Iran this week freed seven of the 23 crew members of the British-flagged tanker.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Establishing a new order

Establishing a new order

Some say that growing international pressure has led the power elites to rethink their reliance on the clergy.
A turning point

A turning point

Rashid Amjad
Pakistan must undertake far-reaching, decisive economic reforms beyond those envisaged under the IMF programme.
Coach Misbah

Coach Misbah

Ahmer Naqvi
Even if Misbah’s reign proves to be a huge success, the consequences of this move would be truly felt afterwards.

Editorial

September 08, 2019

Twin attacks

A PARTICULARLY diabolical mode of sowing terror revisited Quetta on Thursday. Two back-to-back explosions took place...
September 08, 2019

Women workers

WOMEN labourers who pick cotton from the fields of Sindh highlighted their grievances at a recent press conference ...
September 07, 2019

Growing tax base

ACCORDING to data presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the tax authorities, more than 780,000 people have filed...
September 07, 2019

Locust invasion

AN ancient scourge is back with a vengeance in Pakistan for the first time in two decades. Swarms of locusts have...
September 07, 2019

Population problem

ONE of the persistent yet lesser talked about challenges facing Pakistan is its growing population. From the...