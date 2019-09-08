DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Economy on the mend: SBP governor

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 08, 2019

Email

State Bank Governor Reza Baqir told an audience of business leaders in Lahore on Saturday that the reasons behind the increasing trade deficit in recent years was the absence of a market-based exchange rate, and tried to reassure them that the economy is gradually improving. — Photo courtesy The British University In Egypt (bue.edu.eg)/File
State Bank Governor Reza Baqir told an audience of business leaders in Lahore on Saturday that the reasons behind the increasing trade deficit in recent years was the absence of a market-based exchange rate, and tried to reassure them that the economy is gradually improving. — Photo courtesy The British University In Egypt (bue.edu.eg)/File

LAHORE: State Bank Governor Reza Baqir told an audience of business leaders in Lahore on Saturday that the reasons behind the increasing trade deficit in recent years was the absence of a market-based exchange rate, and tried to reassure them that the economy is gradually improving.

“In previous years, whenever the trade deficit increased, the exchange rate did not adjust as it was kept fixed. And it led to increase in the deficit since there was an intervention in the system,” Mr Baqir said while talking to the business community here at the office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“We have brought the exchange rate in the market system by devising a policy that ensures monitoring of supply and demand movements,” he added.

Previous policy of keeping exchange rate fixed blamed for trade deficit

The SBP chief claimed that due to a sustained policy focus, the country’s exports had increased by 10 to 20 per cent. The government, he said, desired increase in profitability of private business and to promote employment. And if the private sector still has some issues with the public sector, the government would make all out efforts to remove hurdles.

“We believe in competition, as without this we cannot progress. So the private sector must come forward and do its part for the prosperity of this country,” he said.

He said the country’s economic condition was gradually improving as reforms are introduced. Not that long ago, he reminded his audience, the foreign exchange reserves of the country were inadequate to meet its external debt service obligations. “So we brought reforms, entered into an agreement with the IMF and devised effective policies” he said, adding that the situation is better now than it was 6 months ago.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Establishing a new order

Establishing a new order

Some say that growing international pressure has led the power elites to rethink their reliance on the clergy.
A turning point

A turning point

Rashid Amjad
Pakistan must undertake far-reaching, decisive economic reforms beyond those envisaged under the IMF programme.
Coach Misbah

Coach Misbah

Ahmer Naqvi
Even if Misbah’s reign proves to be a huge success, the consequences of this move would be truly felt afterwards.

Editorial

September 08, 2019

Twin attacks

A PARTICULARLY diabolical mode of sowing terror revisited Quetta on Thursday. Two back-to-back explosions took place...
September 08, 2019

Women workers

WOMEN labourers who pick cotton from the fields of Sindh highlighted their grievances at a recent press conference ...
September 07, 2019

Growing tax base

ACCORDING to data presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the tax authorities, more than 780,000 people have filed...
September 07, 2019

Locust invasion

AN ancient scourge is back with a vengeance in Pakistan for the first time in two decades. Swarms of locusts have...
September 07, 2019

Population problem

ONE of the persistent yet lesser talked about challenges facing Pakistan is its growing population. From the...