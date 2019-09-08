FO summons Indian envoy, condemns LoC ceasefire violations

The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday summoned Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian army.

According to a statement issued by the FO, "Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Charge d` Affairs Gaurav Ahluwalia today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)."

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He said that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the statement, in the most recent ceasefire violations on September 6 in Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Four innocent civilians, Iftikhar, 35, son of Feroz, Raheel, 20, son of Zameer, Farhan, 20, son of Mehmood and Adeel, son of Mehmood, sustained serious injuries," said the FO statement.

"The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues," it added.

According to the FO, unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India has been continuing since 2017.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws."

The statement added that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.