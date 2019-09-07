DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

13 arrested, restaurant sealed in Lahore for allegedly serving alcoholic beverages

Adnan SheikhUpdated September 07, 2019

Email

Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration. — Photo provided by author
Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration. — Photo provided by author

A well-known food outlet in Lahore was sealed on Saturday for allegedly violating the ban on the serving and sale of alcoholic beverages, police said.

Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration, SP Malik Imran said.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the joint raid by the police and excise and taxation department was conducted on Cafe Aylanto on the directives of the Lahore commissioner.

On the basis of a tip-off, the commissioner had tasked Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muddassar Nawaz to take action against the cafe if any illegal activity was taking place there.

Later on, the assistant commissioner shared the intelligence information with Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha, Lahore Excise Department ETO Masood Bashir Waraich and Model Town SP Malik Imran.

The high-ups discussed the matter and constituted a raiding party. To further investigate the matter, undercover agents were sent to the restaurant. The undercover agents purchased foreign liquor worth Rs12,000 and signaled the two assistant commissioners who then stepped in and initiated a legal action.

A police party, meanwhile, remained alert outside the cafe to avoid any untoward situation. A large number of liquor bottles were seized and the restaurant staff as well as some customers were placed under arrest.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nadeem Yousuf
Sep 07, 2019 08:34pm

How come parliament lodges haven't been sealed yet. An ex MNA posted pics of empty bottles of alcohol beverages outside most of the MNAs rooms.!

Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 07, 2019 08:43pm

We no more need moral police , please let people live in thr way , this is cheap and nonsense approach to correct the Socity.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Sep 07, 2019 08:47pm

Good move! Booze is bad for you...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Sep 07, 2019 08:48pm

Not sure what danger was averted with his operation. Even the rich is not safe in this country.

Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Sep 07, 2019 08:50pm

Very well done. Grab those addicted to 'Purana Pakistan' intoxicants.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 07, 2019 08:50pm

No wonder at the discovery. The restaurant is patronized by rich and influential people. Hopefully poor staff would not be charged or arrested but the owner would be locked in for enforcing such activity in the restaurant even if he plead innocence.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 07, 2019 08:51pm

Let them have some good time. It is Nyya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Omer Mallhi
Sep 07, 2019 08:51pm

BRAVO...... This WAS the problem our country was facing and now everything will be fine and dandy. Idiots

Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 07, 2019 08:54pm

If lying and cheating is legal and why not alcohol?

Recommend 0
joe
Sep 07, 2019 09:00pm

If a person really wants to consume alcohol,there is no way anyone can stop him. Has death panellty stoped people from murdering,raping, kidnapping etc?Are all these three not a sever crime.?

Recommend 0
Naveed Anwar
Sep 07, 2019 09:01pm

Let’s go arrest the teacher & close the school that killed a 10th grader. Alcohol is a personal choice. Let people harm the selves. Kill the real crime. Police brutality & other serious social & cultural crimes.

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Sep 07, 2019 09:04pm

Good job. For sure this is one rendezvous, out of many, where our wealthy and rich elites having abundance of monetary resources it spend on booze to get high, through this illicit outlet must be doing thriving business in the heart of Lahore. There is an opportunity for FBR to look into the tax return of the owner of restaurant and those caught red handed while getting high on booze served to them.

Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 07, 2019 09:12pm

Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 07, 2019 09:26pm

The poor waiters were responsible for selling alcohol? Who really owns the restaurant and is he arrested? If not, then get over with this hogwash

Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Sep 07, 2019 09:33pm

What a stupid and wasteful activity of the Lahore administration. When will Pakistan realise we are losing so much revenue due to this silly ban on alcohol? Those people who want to drink are still getting full supply in black . Government should open alcohol in all hotels and restaurants of a certain standard, throughout the country. We can gain billions of rupees this way by legalising this huge business. Pakistani industries like the old Murree Brewery and Quetta Distillery and others can also compete in the international exporters market and bring in valuable foreign exchange.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Ditched by the ummah

Ditched by the ummah

KSA and UAE cannot call for self-determination in Kashmir for fear of consequences at home.

Opinion

Editorial

September 07, 2019

Growing tax base

ACCORDING to data presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the tax authorities, more than 780,000 people have filed...
September 07, 2019

Locust invasion

AN ancient scourge is back with a vengeance in Pakistan for the first time in two decades. Swarms of locusts have...
September 07, 2019

Population problem

ONE of the persistent yet lesser talked about challenges facing Pakistan is its growing population. From the...
September 06, 2019

Keeping Kartarpur open

FOLLOWING the latest round of talks in Atari, Pakistan’s announcement on Wednesday that it was ready to open the...
September 06, 2019

Inflation rebasing

THE inflation data just released may evoke a sense of comfort at first glance — but, when examined more carefully,...
Updated September 06, 2019

Misbah’s dual role

Misbah enjoys an impeccable reputation and wields tremendous authority in Pakistan cricket.