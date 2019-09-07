13 arrested, restaurant sealed in Lahore for allegedly serving alcoholic beverages

A well-known food outlet in Lahore was sealed on Saturday for allegedly violating the ban on the serving and sale of alcoholic beverages, police said.

Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration, SP Malik Imran said.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the joint raid by the police and excise and taxation department was conducted on Cafe Aylanto on the directives of the Lahore commissioner.

On the basis of a tip-off, the commissioner had tasked Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muddassar Nawaz to take action against the cafe if any illegal activity was taking place there.

Later on, the assistant commissioner shared the intelligence information with Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha, Lahore Excise Department ETO Masood Bashir Waraich and Model Town SP Malik Imran.

The high-ups discussed the matter and constituted a raiding party. To further investigate the matter, undercover agents were sent to the restaurant. The undercover agents purchased foreign liquor worth Rs12,000 and signaled the two assistant commissioners who then stepped in and initiated a legal action.

A police party, meanwhile, remained alert outside the cafe to avoid any untoward situation. A large number of liquor bottles were seized and the restaurant staff as well as some customers were placed under arrest.