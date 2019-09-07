13 arrested, restaurant sealed in Lahore for allegedly serving alcoholic beverages
A well-known food outlet in Lahore was sealed on Saturday for allegedly violating the ban on the serving and sale of alcoholic beverages, police said.
Police arrested 13 people and filed a criminal case against the outlet’s administration, SP Malik Imran said.
According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the joint raid by the police and excise and taxation department was conducted on Cafe Aylanto on the directives of the Lahore commissioner.
On the basis of a tip-off, the commissioner had tasked Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muddassar Nawaz to take action against the cafe if any illegal activity was taking place there.
Later on, the assistant commissioner shared the intelligence information with Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha, Lahore Excise Department ETO Masood Bashir Waraich and Model Town SP Malik Imran.
The high-ups discussed the matter and constituted a raiding party. To further investigate the matter, undercover agents were sent to the restaurant. The undercover agents purchased foreign liquor worth Rs12,000 and signaled the two assistant commissioners who then stepped in and initiated a legal action.
A police party, meanwhile, remained alert outside the cafe to avoid any untoward situation. A large number of liquor bottles were seized and the restaurant staff as well as some customers were placed under arrest.
How come parliament lodges haven't been sealed yet. An ex MNA posted pics of empty bottles of alcohol beverages outside most of the MNAs rooms.!
We no more need moral police , please let people live in thr way , this is cheap and nonsense approach to correct the Socity.
Good move! Booze is bad for you...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Not sure what danger was averted with his operation. Even the rich is not safe in this country.
Very well done. Grab those addicted to 'Purana Pakistan' intoxicants.
No wonder at the discovery. The restaurant is patronized by rich and influential people. Hopefully poor staff would not be charged or arrested but the owner would be locked in for enforcing such activity in the restaurant even if he plead innocence.
Let them have some good time. It is Nyya Pakistan.
BRAVO...... This WAS the problem our country was facing and now everything will be fine and dandy. Idiots
If lying and cheating is legal and why not alcohol?
If a person really wants to consume alcohol,there is no way anyone can stop him. Has death panellty stoped people from murdering,raping, kidnapping etc?Are all these three not a sever crime.?
Let’s go arrest the teacher & close the school that killed a 10th grader. Alcohol is a personal choice. Let people harm the selves. Kill the real crime. Police brutality & other serious social & cultural crimes.
Good job. For sure this is one rendezvous, out of many, where our wealthy and rich elites having abundance of monetary resources it spend on booze to get high, through this illicit outlet must be doing thriving business in the heart of Lahore. There is an opportunity for FBR to look into the tax return of the owner of restaurant and those caught red handed while getting high on booze served to them.
Naya Pakistan!
The poor waiters were responsible for selling alcohol? Who really owns the restaurant and is he arrested? If not, then get over with this hogwash
What a stupid and wasteful activity of the Lahore administration. When will Pakistan realise we are losing so much revenue due to this silly ban on alcohol? Those people who want to drink are still getting full supply in black . Government should open alcohol in all hotels and restaurants of a certain standard, throughout the country. We can gain billions of rupees this way by legalising this huge business. Pakistani industries like the old Murree Brewery and Quetta Distillery and others can also compete in the international exporters market and bring in valuable foreign exchange.