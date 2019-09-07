DAWN.COM

Classmates of Hunain burn school

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 07, 2019

Heavy contingent of the police was immediately dispatched while the fire brigades also rushed to the site. — Twitter
LAHORE: A law and order situation was reported at Gulshan-i-Ravi late on Friday when several charged students set the private school on fire in the wake of the death of their colleague who was tortured to death by the schoolteacher.

According to the initial reports, several people, most of them students of the American Lycetuff School, turned up there all of a sudden with carrying petrol bottles.

They threw petrol bottles on the school branch where 10th class student Hunain Bilal was allegedly tortured to death by his teacher Mohammad Kamran and set it on fire.

The heavy contingent of the police was immediately dispatched while the fire brigades also rushed to the site.

Iqbal Town Division SP Mohammad Ajmal said the police managed the situation and arrested some of the attackers red-handed.

He said most of the students of the same school were among those who vandalized the school building late on Friday. However, the Rescue 1122 firefighters acted timely and curtailed the fire.

He said the fire was controlled before it spread to the entire building. Only a few rooms were damaged.

He said the police were trying to find out the miscreants who provoked the underage students to commit such crime.

The deployment of the police was intensified outside the school building in order to avoid any untoward incident.

“Protestors have dispersed due to the timely response of the police,” the SP said. The police arrested the schoolteacher shortly after he thrashed and tortured Hunain.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2019

Violence against children
Pakistan

zee
Sep 07, 2019 10:53am

Too late to react! Why did they don't stop and resist the teacher when he was in action? No respect for such teachers who don't respect their students.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Sep 07, 2019 11:01am

Reason of killing is vague. Government must come up with real cause of such heinous act.

Recommend 0
AM
Sep 07, 2019 11:06am

Very tragic state of affairs in our society. There should be a proper induction method for teachers & they should have on-going training's into professional, moral & ethical aspects. No school bullying should be allowed by fellow students. Now government is saying they want to introduce teacher license, where were they sleeping before.

Recommend 0
Me
Sep 07, 2019 11:13am

Very good

Recommend 0
Tasnim Ahmed
Sep 07, 2019 11:29am

Bestial cruelty! The teacher who tortured a classX student to death is guilty of murder! He shouldn't get away with this horrible crime and be awarded exemplary punishment

Recommend 0

