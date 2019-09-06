DAWN.COM

September 06, 2019

Former cricketer Abdul Qadir Khan dies of cardiac arrest in Lahore

Abu Bakar Bilal | Imran SiddiqueUpdated September 06, 2019

Abdul Qadir Khan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore. — AFP/File
Former leg-spin maestro Abdul Qadir Khan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore, his family confirmed on Friday.

Khan's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.

Known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style, Abdul Qadir played 67 Test and 104 One-Day International matches for Pakistan.

The legendary cricketer played his first Test against England in Lahore on Dec 14, 1977 and first ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham on Jun 11, 1983.

He played his last international Test against West Indies in Lahore on Dec 6, 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Nov 2, 1993. He also served the chief selector of Pakistan team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its deepest condolences to the Khan's family and friends.

"The PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed "heartfelt grief" on the demise of the cricket legend.

"The COAS expresses heartfelt grief on demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Abdul Ghafoor tweeted.

“Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, he quoted the COAS as saying.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also took to Twitter to express his grief and shock.

"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of legend Abdul Qadir sahib. May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss. #Ameen."

Former bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a video message over the demise of Khan. He said, "Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him."

"He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin. Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon."

More details to follow.

Comments (29)

muzammil
Sep 06, 2019 09:49pm

RIP sir. You will be missed

Recommend 0
Abhi
Sep 06, 2019 09:49pm

RIP

Recommend 0
waqas shaikh
Sep 06, 2019 09:49pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Ishtiaq
Sep 06, 2019 09:55pm

He was a wonderful cricketer and an amazing human being; May his soul rest in peace...Ameen

Recommend 0
Photon
Sep 06, 2019 09:56pm

It is a great loss indeed! May the soul rest in peace!

Recommend 0
Thiruvengadathan S
Sep 06, 2019 09:56pm

A very good spinner. I love his bowling action and skill. RIP.

Recommend 0
malik
Sep 06, 2019 09:57pm

May his soul rest in the eternal peace!

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Sep 06, 2019 09:59pm

RIP Abdul Qadir...Great bowler

Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 06, 2019 10:00pm

Rest In Peace master. Yours was a true art. Thank you for the memories.

Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 06, 2019 10:01pm

RIP

Recommend 0
Captain Cool
Sep 06, 2019 10:02pm

Sad news. He was not just great bowler, but also great human being.

Recommend 0
Virat Kholi
Sep 06, 2019 10:03pm

......RIP........Nobody will forget your bowling style...

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Sep 06, 2019 10:04pm

A great cricketer. Fearsome spin bowler. RIP.

Recommend 0
Facts Matter
Sep 06, 2019 10:05pm

What an amazing bowler. Loved his run up.

Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 06, 2019 10:06pm

RIP!! Abdul Qadir Sahab...excellent sportsman...you will be remembered in India.

Recommend 0
Parag
Sep 06, 2019 10:10pm

Sorry to hear Sad news. May he Rest in Peace.

Recommend 0
Asif jamil
Sep 06, 2019 10:10pm

Pakistan’s greatest leg spinner, will be remembered in history. RIP Abdul Qadri.

Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Sep 06, 2019 10:12pm

RIP.

Recommend 0
Prashanth
Sep 06, 2019 10:12pm

Sad news! May his soul RIP!

Recommend 0
Albert
Sep 06, 2019 10:13pm

RIP!

Recommend 0
King
Sep 06, 2019 10:14pm

Rip from India very sad news

Recommend 0
Arif Khattak
Sep 06, 2019 10:14pm

May the great soul rest in eternal peace.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 06, 2019 10:15pm

RIP!! Great great bowler. One of the best leg spinners world has ever seen!!

Recommend 0
Raman
Sep 06, 2019 10:17pm

Amazing bowler who was very mechanical! RIP.

Recommend 0
FriendlyAdvice
Sep 06, 2019 10:19pm

Wonderful bowler. Pride of the sub-continent. RIP

Recommend 0
ABCD
Sep 06, 2019 10:19pm

RIP sir, a great soul, a memorable sportsman with unique style you will always remain alive in hearts of enumerable fans all over the world.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Sep 06, 2019 10:21pm

He was a legend. Pakistan’s best spinner ever.

Recommend 0
Srinivasan agha an S
Sep 06, 2019 10:22pm

A great cricketer. His bowling action is still in my memory. May his soul rest in peace. - Srinivasaraghavan S, Hubballi, Karnataka, India.

Recommend 0
Kalyan
Sep 06, 2019 10:23pm

As a kid when I was watching matches between India and Pakistan, it didn't matter whether it was the speed bowlers or the leg spin of the great Abdul Qadir, it always sent shivers down all of the batsmen. He will be forever remembered.

Recommend 0

