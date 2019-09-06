Former cricketer Abdul Qadir Khan dies of cardiac arrest in Lahore
Former leg-spin maestro Abdul Qadir Khan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore, his family confirmed on Friday.
Khan's son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the iconic cricketer. The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.
Known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style, Abdul Qadir played 67 Test and 104 One-Day International matches for Pakistan.
The legendary cricketer played his first Test against England in Lahore on Dec 14, 1977 and first ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham on Jun 11, 1983.
He played his last international Test against West Indies in Lahore on Dec 6, 1990, while his last ODI was against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Nov 2, 1993. He also served the chief selector of Pakistan team.
The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its deepest condolences to the Khan's family and friends.
"The PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends."
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed "heartfelt grief" on the demise of the cricket legend.
"The COAS expresses heartfelt grief on demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Abdul Ghafoor tweeted.
“Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, he quoted the COAS as saying.
Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also took to Twitter to express his grief and shock.
"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing of legend Abdul Qadir sahib. May Allah grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss. #Ameen."
Former bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a video message over the demise of Khan. He said, "Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him."
"He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin. Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon."
More details to follow.
Comments (29)
RIP sir. You will be missed
RIP
RIP
He was a wonderful cricketer and an amazing human being; May his soul rest in peace...Ameen
It is a great loss indeed! May the soul rest in peace!
A very good spinner. I love his bowling action and skill. RIP.
May his soul rest in the eternal peace!
RIP Abdul Qadir...Great bowler
Rest In Peace master. Yours was a true art. Thank you for the memories.
RIP
Sad news. He was not just great bowler, but also great human being.
......RIP........Nobody will forget your bowling style...
A great cricketer. Fearsome spin bowler. RIP.
What an amazing bowler. Loved his run up.
RIP!! Abdul Qadir Sahab...excellent sportsman...you will be remembered in India.
Sorry to hear Sad news. May he Rest in Peace.
Pakistan’s greatest leg spinner, will be remembered in history. RIP Abdul Qadri.
RIP.
Sad news! May his soul RIP!
RIP!
Rip from India very sad news
May the great soul rest in eternal peace.
RIP!! Great great bowler. One of the best leg spinners world has ever seen!!
Amazing bowler who was very mechanical! RIP.
Wonderful bowler. Pride of the sub-continent. RIP
RIP sir, a great soul, a memorable sportsman with unique style you will always remain alive in hearts of enumerable fans all over the world.
He was a legend. Pakistan’s best spinner ever.
A great cricketer. His bowling action is still in my memory. May his soul rest in peace. - Srinivasaraghavan S, Hubballi, Karnataka, India.
As a kid when I was watching matches between India and Pakistan, it didn't matter whether it was the speed bowlers or the leg spin of the great Abdul Qadir, it always sent shivers down all of the batsmen. He will be forever remembered.