DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Judges hearing cases of Rana Sanaullah, Sharifs repatriated to Lahore High Court

Rana BilalUpdated September 06, 2019

Email

A was notice sent on Friday to judges Masood Arshad, Muhammad Naeem Arshad, and Mushtaq Elahi, asking them to report to the Lahore High Court. — AFP/File
A was notice sent on Friday to judges Masood Arshad, Muhammad Naeem Arshad, and Mushtaq Elahi, asking them to report to the Lahore High Court. — AFP/File

Three accountability court judges hearing the cases of Rana Sanaullah as well as multiple members of the Sharif family were repatriated and directed on Friday to report to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A notice was sent by the LHC registrar to judges Masood Arshad, Mohammad Naeem Arshad, and Mushtaq Elahi.

According to the notice pursuant to a notification dated August 26 issued by the law ministry, "the honourable chief justice has been pleased to repatriate you and direct you to report to this court forthwith for further orders".

No reason has been mentioned in the order for the judges' repatriation.

Judge Masood Arshad had been serving the special court for control of narcotic substances (CNS) and had been hearing Sanaullah's case. On August 28, he stopped the hearing midway after learning of his repatriation.

The counsel for Sanaullah, while talking to the media outside the court, had said that the development was unprecedented. "It seems like the government is trying to decide which judge they want the verdict from," he had alleged.

Judge Mohammad Naeem Arshad had been presiding over the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas; the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif; and money laundering cases against Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz. He had been tasked with hearing these cases as the main judge was on summer holidays.

Judge Mushtaq Elahi had not been hearing any high-profile cases. He, however, was on the benches hearing a number of National Accountability Bureau cases.

The development comes as former accountability judge Arshad Malik is being investigated by the LHC for being at the centre of a video leak scandal that grabbed headlines in July.

The order for the judges' repatriation is from the same day, August 26, when a seven-member administration committee of the LHC held a closed-door meeting to decide the fate of Malik, who was suspended earlier that month.

An official statement on any decision taken during the meeting has yet to be issued.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Love Your Country
Sep 06, 2019 07:15pm

We are well and truly in Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reforming institutions

Reforming institutions

What promises were made the last time, or the last many times, that custodial deaths occurred?

Editorial

September 06, 2019

Keeping Kartarpur open

FOLLOWING the latest round of talks in Atari, Pakistan’s announcement on Wednesday that it was ready to open the...
September 06, 2019

Inflation rebasing

THE inflation data just released may evoke a sense of comfort at first glance — but, when examined more carefully,...
Updated September 06, 2019

Misbah’s dual role

Misbah enjoys an impeccable reputation and wields tremendous authority in Pakistan cricket.
September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.