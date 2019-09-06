DAWN.COM

PM Imran, Army Chief Bajwa visit LoC, meet troops and martyrs' families: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiSeptember 06, 2019

rime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa are visiting LoC on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, a press release by the military's media wing said.

According to a brief statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the premier was also accompanied by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

During their visit, the prime minister and army chief will interact with troops and meet the families of martyrs. Prime Minister Imran is also expected to visit Muzaffarabad and address citizens today.

The country is observing Defence and Martyrs Day today. This year, Defence and Martyrs Day is also being observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Tensions between Pakistan and India are high since last month, when ISPR said that Indian forces had used cluster munitions to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from across the LoC; in violation of the Geneva Convention and international law.

Relations worsened when New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. Instances of ceasefire violations by Indian forces from across the LoC have also increased and have resulted in casualties of both, civilians and soldiers.

King
Sep 06, 2019 05:15pm

What next ??

