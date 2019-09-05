DAWN.COM

September 05, 2019

1 killed, 10 injured in two Quetta IED blasts

Syed Ali ShahSeptember 05, 2019

Two coordinated improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Quetta's Khezai Chowk area killed a rescue worker and injured 10 other people on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police officials, the first IED went off at the office of a transport company at Khezai Chowk area. As the police, rescue workers and mediamen gathered at the site, the second IED exploded.

Liaqat Shahwani, the spokesman for Balochistan government, confirmed the number of casualties.

Six policemen, including two officers and Dunya TV's reporter Ibrar Ahmed and camerman Rehmat Ali were also among the injured, he added.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals of Quetta for treatment.

This is the fifth explosion that has taken place in Quetta over the past four weeks.

On Aug 16, four people were killed after a loud explosion rocked a madressah in Kuchlak area on the outskirts of Quetta. Twenty-two others were also wounded in the blast that took place after Friday prayers.

On July 6, a man was killed and 13 others were wounded in a bomb explosion in a shoe market near busy Meezan Chowk. The deceased and some wounded belonged to the Shia Hazara community.

On July 30, another attack took place near a police station in which five people were killed and 30 others were injured. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for that blast.

On July 23, a blast had occurred in the Eastern Bypass area which left four people dead and 32 injured.

The Balochistan cabinet had last month vowed to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice and said that such attacks could not weaken the determination of the government against terrorists and their masters.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

