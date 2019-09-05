DAWN.COM

Lahore teenager allegedly beaten to death by school teacher

Wasim RiazUpdated September 05, 2019

Hafiz Hunain Bilal. — Photo provided by family
A teenage boy studying at a private school in Lahore's Gulshan-i-Ravi area died on Thursday after allegedly being administered a severe beating by his teacher, according to classmates and police.

According to police, Hafiz Hunain Bilal, a 10th grade student was "tortured" by his teacher.

Quoting the boy's classmates, the police said that the teacher had allegedly done so because "he had failed to memorise his lessons by heart".

The teacher has been arrested by the police and the boy's body has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

"Investigations are underway and the true facts will only emerge after the results of the post-mortem exam," said Iqbal Town SP Mohammad Ajmal.

According to the police spokesperson, "the boy was taken to the hospital from the school but could not be revived".

A case has been registered by the police on behalf of the boy's father under Sections 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the first information report (FIR), Hunain was a student of the American Lycetuff school.

"The school principal and administration had been mentally torturing my son for the past few days over non-payment of school fees which was deposited today," the FIR quotes the father as saying.

According to the father, he received a phone call from the principal at 1pm on Thursday afternoon who informed him of his son's death. The principal said he was taking the boy to Gosha-e-Shifa Hospital.

The father went on to say that he was told by Hunain's classmates that he was beaten by the teacher for not having memorised his lesson.

"The teacher punched him repeatedly, grabbed his hair and hit his head against the wall, all the while yelling at him," according to the FIR. As a result, the boy collapsed in the classroom and died, added the report.

