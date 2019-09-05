DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted?'

Dawn.comUpdated September 05, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned the global community's silence over the persecution of Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir and India.

The prime minister took to Twitter to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people, as he has done since India unilaterally decided to annex occupied Kashmir on August 5 and enforce a lockdown.

Read more: World has responsibility to stop Indian aggression: PM

"Today is the 32nd day of the siege of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces of the Modi government," he said, adding that under the cover of this siege, Indian forces have killed, injured (with pellet guns), and abused Kashmiri men, women and children.

"Men have been taken away and thrown into prisons across India."

Highlighting the impacts of the curfew and communication blackout, he said: "Hospitals have run out of medical supplies; basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families. Despite this, tales of horror are finding their way into the international media."

The prime minister in a series of strongly worded tweets said, "India's violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted?"

"What message is being sent to the 1.3 bn Muslims across the world?"

The prime minister further said that the world cannot feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938.

"The fascist, Hindu-supremacist design of the Modi government with its ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims' agenda in occupied Kashmir, in India itself [Assam] and beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see."

The suspension by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost completely isolated people in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Many Kashmiris living outside the valley also said they were having trouble getting in touch with their families.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported on Thursday there are no longer any restrictions on daytime movements in the Valley. However, checkpoints remain in place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), had told the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir that the Pakistani armed forces were standing by them and will go to any length to protect their land.

Addressing a press conference at the General Headquarters on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the military's spokesperson also said a "befitting response" will be given to any false-flag operation staged by India.

"I want to give this message to Kashmiris that we stand by you and will continue to do so. It is sad that your independence struggle was presented as terrorism," he said.

"Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any length to protect it," he had said.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...