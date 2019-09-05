Lahore ASI arrested for 'offensive behaviour' towards elderly woman

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Lahore police was suspended and arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an old lady, Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday.

Earlier today, journalist Tarhub Asgher posted a video on her Twitter account, in which the ASI was seen yelling at an elderly lady and throwing away her walking stick. Asgher said the video was filmed outside the office of the city police officer in Lahore.

Gill had retweeted the video and said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the matter and "directed Lahore police to take immediate action against the official".

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

Two hours later, he announced on Twitter that the officer had been suspended and arrested for "behaving offensively with an elderly woman and misbehaving".

Punjab police have been under the spotlight for their suspected high-handedness and illegal methods. In the past week, three people — two in Lahore and one in Rahim Yar Khan — have died due to alleged torture by police officials.

Last week, officers of the anti-corruption department unearthed a torture cell in Lahore operated allegedly by the Gujjarpura station house officer along with three constables to keep suspects in custody on the pretext of interrogation.