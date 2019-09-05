DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lahore ASI arrested for 'offensive behaviour' towards elderly woman

Dawn.comSeptember 05, 2019

Email

ASI was seen yelling at an elderly lady and throwing away her walking stick in a video posted on Twitter. — Photo courtesy Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account
ASI was seen yelling at an elderly lady and throwing away her walking stick in a video posted on Twitter. — Photo courtesy Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Lahore police was suspended and arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an old lady, Punjab chief minister's spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday.

Earlier today, journalist Tarhub Asgher posted a video on her Twitter account, in which the ASI was seen yelling at an elderly lady and throwing away her walking stick. Asgher said the video was filmed outside the office of the city police officer in Lahore.

Gill had retweeted the video and said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the matter and "directed Lahore police to take immediate action against the official".

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

Two hours later, he announced on Twitter that the officer had been suspended and arrested for "behaving offensively with an elderly woman and misbehaving".

Punjab police have been under the spotlight for their suspected high-handedness and illegal methods. In the past week, three people — two in Lahore and one in Rahim Yar Khan — have died due to alleged torture by police officials.

Last week, officers of the anti-corruption department unearthed a torture cell in Lahore operated allegedly by the Gujjarpura station house officer along with three constables to keep suspects in custody on the pretext of interrogation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...