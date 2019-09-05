2 Karachi policemen held for taking bribes, extortion money from citizens

Bahadurabad police on Thursday arrested two policemen on charges of receiving bribes and extorting money from citizens during snap checking in Karachi.

According to a police spokesperson, the two cops were arrested after Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of a video doing rounds on social media. The footage showed the two policemen allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen on Shaheed-i-Millat Road.

On directions of the city police chief, the two policemen were booked on bribery and extortion charges following their arrest.

Memon urged the citizens to lodge complaints on the WhatsApp number 0343-5142770 if they spot policemen riding motorbikes, travelling in police mobiles or on foot indulging in misuse of powers or harassing citizens to extract bribes.

The city police chief warned the police force that if they are found negligent in performing their duty or found misusing their powers, not only departmental action but legal proceedings would also be initiated against them.