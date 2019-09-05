DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sheikh Rashid barred from entering Lahore Press Club for a week for 'insulting' journalist

Inamullah KhattakSeptember 05, 2019

Email

A press release by LPC says Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid "insulted and misbehaved" with Geo TV's senior video journalist. — DawnNewsTV/File
A press release by LPC says Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid "insulted and misbehaved" with Geo TV's senior video journalist. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) announced on Thursday that it had temporarily banned Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid from entering its premises and also barred journalists from providing coverage to him after he allegedly used "insulting" language for Geo TV's senior video journalist Nasir, who is suffering from cancer.

According to a press release issued today, "Sheikh Rashid insulted and misbehaved with [Nasir] who is a cancer patient and is fighting for his life". The press statement added that LPC President Zulfiqar Ali Mehto, Vice President Nasira Atiq and other members of the governing body had "strongly condemned" Rashid's behaviour and had taken the decision in response to a call issued by the National Press Club (NPC) to "show solidarity" with the ailing journalist.

The statement further said that the minister would not be allowed to enter the LPC for a week, nor would he be provided media coverage.

The announcement comes two days after the NPC announced that the Railways minister was temporarily barred from entering its premises for the same reason. According to a press statement, the decision was taken after NPC President Shakeel Qarar met Nasir, who is receiving treatment for cancer at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 05, 2019 05:37pm

Too little, too soft.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No power is unfettered

No power is unfettered

The government’s sole defence was that it enjoyed the requisite power to recall the judges.

Editorial

September 05, 2019

GIDC ordinance withdrawal

AFTER approving the draft of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess amendment ordinance in a cabinet meeting, then...
September 05, 2019

By ordinance alone

THE opposition has once again slammed the government over its preoccupation with ruling by ordinances. In the latest...
Updated September 05, 2019

Medical waste

The tide is bringing with it several blood vials and open syringes to the shoreline.
Updated September 04, 2019

Reality and rhetoric

To PM Imran’s credit, this was not the first time he has spoken of the dangers of imposing a war on the subcontinent.
September 04, 2019

Torture in custody

DIFFERING only in a few particulars, suspicious custodial deaths continue to occur in a sickening, never-ending ...
September 04, 2019

Preserving history

SITUATED in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, the Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is believed to be 1,500...