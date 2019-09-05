DAWN.COM

September 05, 2019

3 men sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 Kohistan video scandal case

Sirajuddin | Umar Bacha September 05, 2019

The case came to light in 2012 when reports emerged that an online video of a young man dancing before a group of girls had led to the murder of several people. — Screengrab/File
A sessions court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three people in the infamous 2012 Kohistan video scandal.

Judge Shafiullah Jan of Kolai-Palas Kohistan announced the verdict in Bisham amid strict security arrangements, sentencing Mohammad Umar, Saeer and Sabir to life in prison for killing three girls and two men in the name of 'honour'.

Five other accused were acquitted of the charges against them.

Read: Murders in Paradise

The three convicted men are relatives of the slain girls. They were arrested last year by Mansehra police.

All three men had confessed to the murders before the court, lawyer Saboor Khan, who represented the slain men's family, told DawnNewsTV.

The security inside and outside the court was on high alert during the announcement of the verdict.

In May 2012, a grainy video of four women singing and clapping and a boy dancing had gone viral in the ultra-conservative and remote district of Kohistan. Three of the women in the video clip were then allegedly murdered on a jirga’s orders.

The video was filmed at the home of Afzal Kohistani, who had exposed the honour killing murders before he himself was shot dead in Abbottabad in March this year.

The video ended up claiming seven lives, including that of the three women who appeared in it, and four men, including Afzal Kohistani and his three brothers.

The case was taken up by the Supreme Court on at least three occasions and the killing of the women was established years later.

