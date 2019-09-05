Former PML-Q MPA found dead in her house in Lahore, say police

Former member of Punjab Assembly Parveen Sikandar Gill was found dead in her house in Lahore's Naseerabad area, police said on Thursday.

Officials said that the former MPA — who lived alone in her house — had rope marks around her neck and expressed suspicion that she had been murdered.

A first information report of the incident is yet to be registered.

The 64-year-old started her political career in late 1970s and was a member of the local government in Lahore. Gill was elected to the Punjab Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in 2002. She was also the secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation's Women Wing and had also served as vice president of the Punjab Olympic Association.